Persistent financial hardship tracks with poorer memory and processing speed by midlife

Seven decades of cohort data connect chronic financial strain with cognitive differences by midlife and complex patterns of brain aging shaped by sex, childhood disadvantage, and genetic risk.

Study: Persistent financial adversity and cognitive aging: a life course investigation. Image Credit: KieferPix / Shutterstock

A recent study in the journal Innovation in Aging examined how sustained financial hardship across early and mid-adulthood is associated with midlife cognitive performance, subsequent cognitive change, and brain health in later life, and whether these associations differ by sex, childhood socioeconomic background, and genetic risk.

Financial Adversity and Cognitive Aging

Dementia is a progressive syndrome characterized by deteriorating memory, cognition, and functional abilities, and is projected to affect 150 million people globally within 30 years. Mounting evidence connects cognitive aging to modifiable factors, particularly socioeconomic circumstances ( SECs ) experienced throughout life. Financial adversity, commonly defined as a lack of resources to meet basic needs, is associated with cognitive impairment and decline.

Research shows that financial scarcity is more consistently associated with poorer cognitive performance than behavioral responses to hardship. Individual income, rather than state-level income inequality, has been most closely linked to poorer cognitive performance. Separate cross-sectional evidence associates the combination of low education, income, and assets with poorer cognition. Experimental and quasi-experimental data suggest one possible mechanism: financial strain may tax the limited cognitive resources available for attention and decision-making.

Despite recognition that socioeconomic disadvantage begins early and accumulates over time, most studies rely on cross-sectional or short-term measures. This limits our understanding of the persistence and long-term accumulation of financial adversity across the lifespan. Few longitudinal investigations measure repeated financial adversity across multiple stages of adulthood or integrate both subjective and objective indicators.

Critical gaps remain regarding the timing, duration, and mechanisms by which cumulative adversity shapes cognitive trajectories, as well as the moderating roles of sex, genetic risk, and neurobiological markers.

Examining Financial Adversity and Cognitive Aging Across Adulthood

Persistent financial adversity during adulthood was examined in relation to cognitive aging, including cognitive decline and brain health markers. Associations between long-term financial hardship and cognitive function from midlife to late adulthood were assessed, along with links to objective neuroimaging indicators of brain health. Potential modification of these associations by sex, childhood socioeconomic conditions, and APOE-ε4 , a major genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, was also explored.

Data were obtained from the Medical Research Council ( MRC ) 1946 National Survey of Health and Development ( NSHD ), a national British birth cohort of 5,362 individuals. The analytical sample comprised participants alive at age 69 with cognitive data at ages 53, 63, or 69. The Insight 46 sub-study included 502 participants who attended the imaging clinic, with 471 completing baseline scans and 369 completing follow-up; analytical samples varied from 356 to 468 depending on the imaging outcome.

Financial adversity was assessed using household income at ages 26, 43, and 53, with the lowest 20% classified as low income, and by self-reported financial hardships at ages 36, 43, and 53. Both income and hardship measures were categorized as none, intermittent, or persistent, with persistent exposure recorded at two or more assessments.

Cognitive function was measured at ages 53, 63, and 69 through processing speed and verbal memory tasks. Brain health was evaluated using magnetic resonance imaging ( MRI ) and positron emission tomography ( PET ). MRI assessed baseline white matter hyperintensity volume and whole-brain, ventricular, and hippocampal volumes, while PET assessed baseline β-amyloid burden. Repeat MRI quantified subsequent changes in whole-brain, ventricular, and hippocampal volumes.

Latent growth curve models estimated cognitive change over time, and regression models examined associations between persistent financial adversity and cognitive and brain outcomes, adjusting for covariates and testing for effect modification.

Sex, Genetics, and Early Life as Modifiers of Financial Adversity Associations

Among 2,759 participants, 16% experienced persistent low household income and 12% experienced persistent financial hardships. Greater financial adversity was associated with slower processing speed and poorer verbal memory at age 53, though these links weakened somewhat after adjusting for confounders.

Financial adversity was not strongly associated with declines in processing speed over time. However, persistent adversity was associated with a slower decline in verbal memory, particularly among those with lower baseline cognitive performance. The authors interpreted this pattern as reflecting cognitive losses already present by midlife, rather than a protective effect, because participants with lower initial scores generally showed less subsequent measured decline.

Sex modified the association between financial adversity and cognition: men with persistent low income performed worse on processing speed at age 53 compared to women. Separately, there was suggestive evidence that men with persistent financial hardships experienced slower processing-speed decline than women, although this interaction did not meet the conventional 0.05 significance threshold. No notable interactions were observed for childhood socioeconomic status or genetic risk for cognitive outcomes.

Greater exposure to low household income was associated with larger ventricular volume at ages 69–71. Participants carrying the APOE-ε4 variant who experienced persistent financial hardships had the greatest amyloid burden, although this interaction was suggestive and did not meet the conventional 0.05 significance threshold. Males facing persistent financial hardships also showed larger ventricular volumes than females.

Although financial adversity, by itself, was not directly associated with changes in brain volume over time, several important interactions emerged. Men with ongoing financial hardships experienced more rapid brain atrophy and ventricular expansion than women. Participants with both a disadvantaged childhood and persistent low household income had greater hippocampal atrophy and ventricular expansion. Furthermore, APOE-ε4 carriers with persistent low income or persistent financial hardships showed faster total brain and hippocampal atrophy and greater ventricular expansion than non-carriers.

These subgroup interactions were exploratory and require replication because the neuroimaging samples were modest, and numerous interactions were tested. The authors also noted selective attrition, limited ethnic diversity, a healthier and more socially advantaged imaging sample, categorical income data, and the absence of analyses examining cardiovascular health and other possible pathways. Because participants were born in 1946, the observed sex differences may also partly reflect the employment patterns and gender roles of that historical period.

Financial Stability and Brain Health

Addressing persistent financial adversity during working age may contribute to promoting cognitive health and reducing vulnerability to age-related decline. Preventing financial hardship from becoming a chronic condition could potentially support cognitive function and brain health, although this observational study did not test an intervention or establish causality.

The study findings underscore the need for further research and may inform comprehensive policies and targeted interventions that protect vulnerable populations from ongoing financial instability, but they do not demonstrate that such measures will safeguard brain health or enhance quality of life across the lifespan.