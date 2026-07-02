Study links biodiversity loss to rising hantavirus spillover risk

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Chinese Academy of SciencesJul 2 2026Reviewed

No rodents were found aboard. The confined vessel, carrying 147 people from 23 countries, became an unexpected amplifier of person‑to‑person transmission. The ship had stopped at remote ecological hotspots including the Antarctic Peninsula and Tristan da Cunha. This is not an isolated incident — it is a clear ecological alert: global travel and environmental change are reshaping how zoonotic viruses emerge.

Microbiome and biodiversity matter

A recent study(doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.micoh.2026.100002 ) shows that hantavirus infection alters the lung microbiome of rodent reservoirs (Xiong et al., Microorganisms, 2026). Such changes could serve as early‑warning indicators of spillover risk. Meanwhile, long‑term evidence from Shaanxi, China, reveals that land consolidation reduced rodent diversity by 53%, creating a "one‑species monopoly" of the dominant hantavirus host. This dramatically accelerated viral transmission to humans — a powerful illustration of how land‑use change drives disease risk.

Four urgent actions

Professor Lu proposes four initiatives aligned with Microbiome and One Health:

1. Multi‑sectoral One Health coordination — integrating human, animal, environmental and climate expertise.
2. Microbiome surveillance — using reservoir host microbiota as early warning indicators.
3. Multi‑factor early warning systems — combining biodiversity, climate and travel data.
4. Ecologically informed travel health regulations — targeting cruise ships and ecotourism.

Concluding remarks

As this commentary went to press, WHO declared a new Ebola PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern). Ebola and hantavirus share strikingly similar ecological drivers: deforestation, climate anomalies and global travel networks. The 2026 Ebola PHEIC and the hantavirus cruise cluster are two fractures on the same One Health crisis map. The boundaries between human, animal and ecosystem health have effectively vanished.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1016/j.micoh.2026.100002

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Comprehensive gut microbiome analysis reveals robust colorectal cancer signature
New project investigates gut microbiome for personalized bowel disease therapies
Eliminating dietary sugar may disrupt gut health and promote inflammation
Persistent gut microbiome changes linked to sustained colorectal cancer risk
Scientists find a universal gut microbiome pattern linked to colorectal cancer
Nature exposure shapes nasal microbiomes and mental well-being
Altering gut microbes could improve immunotherapy responses in liver cancer
Synthetic gut communities reveal how diet rewires the microbiome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Aging immune system may destabilize the gut microbiome balance