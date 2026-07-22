Oral microbiome imbalances may contribute to symptomatic hand arthritis

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
BMJ GroupJul 22 2026Reviewed

Specific imbalances and disruptions to the oral microbiome have been linked to symptomatic hand arthritis by a study published online in the open access journal RMD Open.

Its findings suggest that the microbial environment of the mouth may influence the disease process of hand arthritis which is associated with pain, stiffness and reduced grip strength and can severely impair quality of life. The oral microbiome plays a role in systemic inflammation and interacts closely with gut microbiome which is significantly associated with symptomatic hand arthritis.

To assess the role of the oral microbiome, saliva samples from 52 people with symptomatic hand arthritis recruited from a community-based osteoarthritis study and 712 people without the condition were analysed using ribosomal RNA gene sequencing.

Compared with samples taken from participants without hand arthritis, samples from participants with symptomatic hand arthritis showed significantly lower oral microbial richness and altered composition.

Specifically, the abundance of Trichococcus bacteria was significantly higher in the symptomatic hand arthritis samples and positively associated with severity of hand arthritis symptoms. Trichococcus abundance in the oral microbiome was also positively associated with the gut microbial tyrosine metabolism pathway – a metabolic pathway previously implicated in hand arthritis.

Samples from participants with symptomatic hand arthritis also displayed reduced oral-gut microbiome correlations compared with controls suggesting the balance between these two microbial communities was disrupted.

This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish cause and effect. The authors highlight some limitations, most importantly, that the oral microbiome was profiled using16S rRNA gene sequencing, which provides taxonomic and compositional insights but lacks the resolution to identify specific bacterial species or strains, and the cross- sectional design meant a temporal or causal relationship between oral microbiome alterations and symptomatic hand arthritis could not be established.

Related Stories

Symptomatic hand arthritis was diagnosed at hand level rather than at the individual joint which may have introduced some misclassification, and the small sample size may limit statistical power and prevent detection of additional species with more modest associations with pathogenesis. Finally, although several known confounders were adjusted for, confounding from unmeasured variables cannot be excluded.

Nevertheless, the authors conclude that oral microbiome dysbiosis and disruption of the oral-gut microbiome network are associated with prevalent symptomatic hand arthritis and suggest a potential role of the oral-gut microbiome axis in SHOA pathogenesis.

"This study provides the first evidence linking oral microbiome alterations to symptomatic hand arthritis and highlights their correlation with gut microbiome dysbiosis, suggesting a potential role for the oral-gut microbiome axis in symptomatic hand arthritis pathogenesis," they say.

Larger studies are needed to confirm these associations, and longitudinal cohort studies are required to determine whether these microbial changes precede development of symptomatic hand arthritis or are consequences of the disease.

Source:

BMJ Group

Journal reference:

Li, J., et al. (2026). Oral microbiome dysbiosis and oral-gut microbial network disruption in hand osteoarthritis: data from the Xiangya Osteoarthritis Study. RMD Open. DOI: 10.1136/rmdopen-2026-006962. https://rmdopen.bmj.com/content/12/3/e006962

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Eliminating dietary sugar may disrupt gut health and promote inflammation
Altering gut microbes could improve immunotherapy responses in liver cancer
Study links biodiversity loss to rising hantavirus spillover risk
Distinct gut microbiome signatures identify frailty in older women
Synthetic gut communities reveal how diet rewires the microbiome
Smoking shows no major impact on the eye microbiome in small study
Scientists find a universal gut microbiome pattern linked to colorectal cancer
Oral GLP-1 drug elecoglipron helps adults lose up to 11.8% body weight

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Oral semaglutide improves blood sugar, weight, and liver markers in real-world diabetes care