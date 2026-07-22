ACC introduces cardiogenic shock designation to improve heart attack care

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is introducing a new cardiogenic shock designation to improve outcomes for one of the most life-threatening complications of a heart attack. The new designation builds on the success of the existing ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation, which has helped hospitals standardize and improve care for patients presenting with heart attack symptoms, but has not previously addressed cardiogenic shock. Additionally, a new grant supported by Johnson & Johnson will help to implement the designation in rural hospitals.

Cardiogenic shock occurs when the heart suddenly cannot pump enough blood to meet the body's needs and remains a leading cause of death among patients with acute coronary syndromes. It affects nearly 1 in 10 patients experiencing ST-elevation myocardial infarction (the most serious type of heart attack) and contributes to roughly 27,000 deaths each year in the United States. Mortality remains disproportionately high, in part because cardiogenic shock care lacks the standardized protocols, performance measures and regional coordination that have transformed heart attack treatment.

ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation has helped hospitals deliver faster, more consistent, evidence-based care for heart attack patients, but cardiogenic shock remains an unacceptably deadly gap in our systems of care. By introducing a dedicated cardiogenic shock designation and supporting rural hospitals we are creating a framework that brings structure, accountability and data-driven improvement to some of the highest risk patients in cardiovascular care, no matter where they live, with the goal of saving lives and improving long‑term outcomes." Cathleen C. Gates, ACC Chief Executive Officer

Care for cardiogenic shock patients varies widely across hospitals as many lack clear pathways to recognize the condition early, escalate care quickly or access to advanced therapies such as temporary mechanical circulatory support. These gaps can lead to delays in treatment or failure to transfer patients to other facilities, significantly worsening outcomes.

To address these disparities, particularly in underserved areas, the ACC is collaborating with Johnson & Johnson on a grant program to support rural hospitals implementing the new ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Shock Designation. The program will fund 10 rural hospitals for one year, covering accreditation fees and participation in the NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry, which supports ongoing data measurement and quality improvement. The initiative aims to extend lifesaving cardiogenic shock care to communities with limited access to advanced cardiac resources.