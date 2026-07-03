BCU expert reveals why exercise is one of the most powerful tools for managing menopause

Exercise is one of the most effective and underused tools to help navigate the menopause, according to a Birmingham City University (BCU) expert.

The Menopause Manual and The Big 2026 Menopause Survey was launched in June. Image Credit: Menopause Mandate

Professor Kiara Lewis, Professor of Sport and Exercise Sciences, has contributed her expertise to a landmark national menopause campaign, called the Menopause Manual.

The guide, produced by Menopause Mandate, is following on from their successful campaign in getting the menopause included in the NHS over-40 health check.

The manual, which will be distributed nationally, aims to give women the information they need to make informed decisions about their health before, during and after menopause.

One of the key messages is provided by Professor Lewis’s contribution: regular physical activity can significantly reduce the impact of menopause symptoms, from fatigue and low mood to muscle loss and bone density decline.

Exercise during menopause isn't just about physical fitness, it's about long-term health." Kiara Lewis, Professor, Sport and Exercise Sciences, Birmingham City University

“Even though the menopause has been given great visibility in recent years, understanding of the symptoms and how to best support women through this stage is still inconsistent.

“I hope that this booklet will encourage more women to get active and that it’s not too late in life to exercise.”

The NHS recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. But Professor Lewis emphasizes that strength training is particularly important during this life stage, helping to protect muscle mass, support metabolism and reduce the long-term risk of osteoporosis.

You don’t need a gym membership to get started: wall push-ups, balance exercises and squats with handheld weights all count!

The Manual is part of a wider campaign by Menopause Mandate to update the support and advice women receive from the health service.

“We are proud to have launched the Menopause Manual alongside the results of the 2025 Menopause Mandate survey,” said Alice Smellie, Director of Menopause Mandate.

“96% of respondents said the menopause had affected their quality of life, but a quarter said that seeing healthcare professionals was not a positive experience.

“We’ve now launched our 2026 survey and are encouraging everyone to complete it so we can develop greater insight into menopause support and how it can be improved for all.”

Take part in The Big 2026 Menopause Survey here.