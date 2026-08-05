Type 2 diabetes linked to more severe menopause symptoms

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The Menopause SocietyAug 5 2026Reviewed

The type of menopause symptoms, as well as their severity, can differ greatly among women. A number of earlier studies have suggested various reasons for those differences. A new study suggests that type 2 diabetes mellitus can play a role in significantly increasing the number of menopause symptoms and their severity. Results of the study are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society.

Midlife women are at increased risk of a number of chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes mellitus as a result of hormone changes caused by menopause. Women in midlife commonly experience weight gain and a redistribution of fat to the midsection resulting in increased belly fat and an elevated risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The global prevalence of diabetes was estimated in 2024 at 10%, and that risk continues to increase with age.

Previous studies have shown a strong reciprocal relationship between menopause and the development of diabetes, identifying early menopause and the postmenopause stages as triggering factors. However, most previous studies have focused on menopause stage, age at menopause, or menopause timing rather than directly assessing menopause symptom burden. A new study involving nearly 300 women aged 40 to 64 years aimed to assess menopause symptoms using the Midlife Women's Symptom Index and to examine whether type 2 diabetes is associated with the number and severity of menopause symptoms.

Across all menopause stages, women in the diabetic group (diabetes and prediabetes) reported a higher prevalence of menopause symptoms. However, the difference was only statistically significant in the postmenopause stage. Similarly, although symptom severity was consistently higher in the diabetic groups across menopause stages, a statistically significant difference was observed only in the postmenopause stage.

These findings suggest the importance of integrating menopause symptom assessment and management into diabetes care for midlife women to improve quality of life. Additional longitudinal studies are recommended to further clarify the biological and psychosocial mechanisms linking glucose metabolism and menopause symptom burden in this population.

Survey results are published in the article "Association between type 2 diabetes mellitus and menopause symptoms among Korean midlife women."

This study demonstrates that women with diabetes may experience a greater burden of menopause symptoms. Prior research has also shown that cardiovascular risk factors, including diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia, are associated with more frequent vasomotor symptoms, and women with a higher vasomotor symptom burden tend to have a less favorable cardiometabolic risk profile. Together, these findings not only highlight the need to recognize and address menopause symptoms in women with diabetes but also underscore the menopause transition as an important opportunity to identify and manage cardiovascular risk factors in all women."

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director, The Menopause Society

Source:

The Menopause Society

Journal reference:

Association between type 2 diabetes mellitus and menopausal symptoms among Korean midlife women. Menopause. DOI: 10.1097/GME.0000000000000002883

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

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