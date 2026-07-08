KU Ansan Hospital introduces the "Da Vinci 5" robotic system to boost surgical precision

The Robotic Surgery Center at Korea University Ansan Hospital has further strengthened its precision surgical capabilities with the introduction of the latest robotic surgical system, the "Da Vinci 5," marking the first deployment among tertiary hospitals in Gyeonggi Province. On March 3, 2026, Professor Tae Jin Song of Hepatobiliary-Pancreatic Surgery successfully performed the first procedure using the system-a robotic cholecystectomy for a patient with cholecystitis.

Since the introduction of robotic surgery in 2015, the center has steadily expanded its clinical applications across multiple specialties, including general surgery, urology, gynecology, and plastic surgery. By 2025, it had surpassed 4,000 cumulative robotic procedures, solidifying its position as a leading regional hub for robotic surgery in southwestern Gyeonggi Province.

The center has recently expanded its surgical facilities with the addition of three new operating rooms. With the installation of the Da Vinci 5 system, the existing Da Vinci Xi and Da Vinci SP systems have been strategically redistributed across the expanded suites, establishing a comprehensive, multi-platform robotic surgery infrastructure with three distinct systems in operation.

The newly introduced Da Vinci 5 system incorporates force feedback, allowing surgeons to perceive tactile forces transmitted through surgical instruments and enabling more precise control of pressure applied to tissues. Its advanced visualization capabilities deliver high-resolution, near-realistic 3D imaging, enhancing the identification of fine vascular and neural structures. In addition, the surgeon console features an ergonomic design that reduces physical strain during prolonged procedures. The hospital anticipates that these technological and design advancements will significantly enhance both the precision and safety of robotic surgery.

Meanwhile, the center's surgeons continue to expand their global presence through the development of innovative robotic surgical techniques. Professor Chang Min Lee of Gastroenterological Surgery gained international recognition for introducing Transumbilical Lymphadenectomy for Advanced Gastric Cancer (TULAB) using an articulating energy device, with the work published in Cancers (2023).

Professor Jae Hyun Bae of Urology has pioneered an air insufflation technique for vesicovaginal fistula repair using the Da Vinci SP system. By creating a balloon-like operative space within the bladder, the technique enhances visualization and facilitates more precise surgical manipulation, contributing to improved surgical outcomes. Through this innovation, he has established himself as a leading authority in this technically demanding field.

Professor Young Woo Chang of Breast and Endocrine Surgery developed the GOSTA (Gas-Insufflation One-Step Single-Port Transaxillary Approach) for robotic thyroid cancer surgery, which has gained international recognition. Building on its clinical excellence, the center has been designated by Intuitive Surgical Korea as an Epicenter for Single-Port GOSTA Robotic Surgery, serving as a global hub for training and the dissemination of the technique.

With the introduction of the Da Vinci 5, we have established a comprehensive multi-platform robotic surgery system encompassing the Xi, SP, and the latest generation platform. This enables the optimal selection of surgical systems tailored to individual patient characteristics and is expected to support more precise and systematic treatment, particularly in cancer and complex disease surgery." Professor Chang Min Lee, Director, Robotic Surgery Center

Dong Hun Suh, President of Korea University Ansan Hospital, added, "The adoption of the Da Vinci 5 represents not merely an expansion of equipment, but a strategic step toward enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes. Building on our accumulated experience and innovative surgical techniques, we will continue to deliver world-class precision robotic surgery."