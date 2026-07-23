CRISPR-Cas orchestrates a layered defense network to fight bacterial viruses

All cellular life-from humans to bacteria-possesses two layers of immunity: innate and adaptive. Scientists have long understood how these two types of immunity work together in higher organisms but not in the microbial world.

Bacteria and archaea use CRISPR-Cas as their sole form of adaptive immunity-a precise, sequence-specific defense that remembers past invaders. But what about innate immunity? Now, a study led by Prof. LI Ming from the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) reveals that CRISPR-Cas plays a broader role. Rather than acting alone like a solitary sniper shooting at phages, it also serves as a central command center, directing a network of diverse innate immune systems.

This work was published in Nature on July 22.

The researchers discovered that more than twenty innate defense modules are genomically embedded within type I CRISPR-Cas loci. These embedded systems are kept under tight transcriptional control by small crRNA-like RNAs (crlRNAs), which guide the CRISPR machinery to their promoters without triggering DNA cleavage. The researchers term these CRISPR-supervised immune systems "CRISIS."

This supervision is a delicate balancing act. When CRISPR-Cas is active, it holds CRISIS systems in check, maintaining a basal level of innate immunity while avoiding the fitness costs associated with their hyperactivation, such as growth defects or the loss of beneficial plasmids. However, viruses fight back. Many phages carry anti-CRISPR (Acr) proteins that suppress CRISPR-Cas adaptive immunity. Once this happens, the brakes are released. CRISIS systems are no longer repressed, unleashing a burst of innate immunity that stops the phage, though at a cost to the host.

These findings reshape our view of bacterial defense. CRISPR-Cas is not a lone sniper, but rather a commander that orchestrates a layered defense network-a "guard" strategy in the microscopic world. This strategy reveals how bacteria constantly weigh the risk of viral attack against the metabolic cost of staying battle-ready.

This work was supported by the Strategic Priority Research Program of CAS, the National Key Research and Development Program of China, the University of Michigan Institutional Fund, and others.