New CRISPR RNA scissors specifically target and destroy hepatitis E virus

An enzymatic scissors recognizes and cuts viral RNA, but leaves the host cell unharmed. This opens up new antiviral strategies against hepatitis E.

Researchers at the Ruhr University Bochum have developed a novel antiviral concept: using the CRISPR/Cas13 system, they were able to specifically suppress the replication of the hepatitis E virus in human cells.Hepatitis E is a common cause of acute liver inflammation worldwide, yet effective specific therapies are still lacking. A team at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, has now demonstrated that the virus can be targeted using an RNA-directed CRISPR system. The results, published on May 4, 2026 in the journal JHEP Reports, open up new perspectives for the development of antiviral strategies.

Blocking of viral replication

At the center of the study is the CRISPR/Cas13d system, which - unlike the better-known Cas9 - cuts RNA rather than DNA. The researchers developed short guide RNAs (crRNAs) that recognize specific sections of the hepatitis E virus. "Our approach uses the ability of Cas13 to specifically recognize and destroy viral RNA," explains Yannick Brüggemann. In cell culture experiments, this led to a significant reduction in viral replication and the production of infectious virus particles.

crRNAs targeting a region of the viral genome called ORF1 were particularly effective. They significantly reduced both the number of infected cells and viral production, while cell viability remained unaffected.

"This shows that we can attack the virus very specifically without harming the cells," says Eike Steinmann.

A small combination is sufficient

Another focus was identifying as few crRNAs as possible that could still cover many viral variants. Using bioinformatic analyses, the team showed that just three to four different crRNAs are enough to target the majority of known hepatitis E virus variants. This combination could help counteract the rapid adaptability of viruses. "With just a few targeted components, a broad effect can be achieved," says Emely Richter.

Prospects for new antiviral strategies

The study provides an important proof of concept for CRISPR-based antiviral approaches against hepatitis E. However, further steps are needed before clinical application—particularly regarding safe and efficient delivery within the body.

Funding

The work was supported, among others, by the German Research Foundation and the German Center for Infection Research.