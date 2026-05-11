New CRISPR RNA scissors specifically target and destroy hepatitis E virus

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ruhr University BochumMay 11 2026

An enzymatic scissors recognizes and cuts viral RNA, but leaves the host cell unharmed. This opens up new antiviral strategies against hepatitis E.

Researchers at the Ruhr University Bochum have developed a novel antiviral concept: using the CRISPR/Cas13 system, they were able to specifically suppress the replication of the hepatitis E virus in human cells.Hepatitis E is a common cause of acute liver inflammation worldwide, yet effective specific therapies are still lacking. A team at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, has now demonstrated that the virus can be targeted using an RNA-directed CRISPR system. The results, published on May 4, 2026 in the journal JHEP Reports, open up new perspectives for the development of antiviral strategies.

Blocking of viral replication

At the center of the study is the CRISPR/Cas13d system, which - unlike the better-known Cas9 - cuts RNA rather than DNA. The researchers developed short guide RNAs (crRNAs) that recognize specific sections of the hepatitis E virus. "Our approach uses the ability of Cas13 to specifically recognize and destroy viral RNA," explains Yannick Brüggemann. In cell culture experiments, this led to a significant reduction in viral replication and the production of infectious virus particles.

crRNAs targeting a region of the viral genome called ORF1 were particularly effective. They significantly reduced both the number of infected cells and viral production, while cell viability remained unaffected.

"This shows that we can attack the virus very specifically without harming the cells," says Eike Steinmann.

A small combination is sufficient

Another focus was identifying as few crRNAs as possible that could still cover many viral variants. Using bioinformatic analyses, the team showed that just three to four different crRNAs are enough to target the majority of known hepatitis E virus variants. This combination could help counteract the rapid adaptability of viruses. "With just a few targeted components, a broad effect can be achieved," says Emely Richter.

Prospects for new antiviral strategies

The study provides an important proof of concept for CRISPR-based antiviral approaches against hepatitis E. However, further steps are needed before clinical application—particularly regarding safe and efficient delivery within the body.

Funding

The work was supported, among others, by the German Research Foundation and the German Center for Infection Research.

Source:

Ruhr University Bochum

Journal reference:

Richter, E., et al. (2026) Development of a CRISPR-Cas13-based Antiviral Strategy Against Hepatitis E Virus. JHEP Reports. DOI: 10.1016/j.jhepr.2026.101885. https://www.jhep-reports.eu/article/S2589-5559(26)00156-4/fulltext

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Non-clinical safety assessment crucial for CRISPR-based gene therapies
Rat hepatitis E virus may be a hidden cause of hepatitis in humans
AI and CRISPR technologies drive proactive health monitoring
New CRISPR technique boosts mitochondrial function to treat heart failure
New study reveals CRISPR enzyme that responds to human DNA methylation
A breakthrough in understanding how viruses defeat bacterial immunity
New CRISPR tool selectively cuts tumor DNA while sparing healthy cells
Adding three simple amino acids boosts mRNA and CRISPR delivery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Infectious H5N1 virus detected in dairy farm air