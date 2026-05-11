Qureight establishes Scientific Advisory Board focused on pulmonary hypertension

Qureight, an end-to-end imaging CRO that provides enterprise-grade imaging and precision endpoints for clinical trials with a focus on lung and heart disease, today announced it has established a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) focused on pulmonary hypertension (PH). The newly formed SAB, comprising globally recognized leaders in the field, will guide development of Qureight's AI models in PH to advance clinical trials and accelerate the approval of novel therapeutics.

Image Credit: Qureight

PH comprises a number of serious conditions defined by elevated pressure in the pulmonary circulation, where there is huge unmet need in terms of treatment. Monitoring PH is challenging and often relies on invasive right heart catheterization to directly measure pressures. To support the development of a new generation of therapies for PH, there is demand for robust non-invasive ways to assess disease severity, stratify patients for trials, and detect treatment response over time. Qureight is developing its deep learning AI imaging models to support ongoing clinical trials in this space where there is a necessity for imaging, providing a reliable and non-invasive alternative approach to support and accelerate the approval of novel therapies.

Members of the newly appointed SAB include:

Marc Humbert, MD, PhD, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University Paris-Saclay and Inserm, France, and Director of the French Pulmonary Hypertension Reference Centre at the Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP). Marc is a world-leading lung specialist and researcher who has devoted his career to deciphering the mechanisms of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and has built one of the world's largest PH registries.

Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the University Paris-Saclay and Inserm, France, and Director of the French Pulmonary Hypertension Reference Centre at the Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP). Marc is a world-leading lung specialist and researcher who has devoted his career to deciphering the mechanisms of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and has built one of the world's largest PH registries. Steven Nathan, MBBcH, FCCP, Director of the Advanced Lung Disease and Lung Transplant Program at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Virginia, and Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. Steven has served on multiple committees, including US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory boards and steering committees for clinical trials in PH and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He formerly served as Chair of the FDA Anesthesiology and Respiratory Therapy Devices Panel.

Director of the Advanced Lung Disease and Lung Transplant Program at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Virginia, and Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. Steven has served on multiple committees, including US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory boards and steering committees for clinical trials in PH and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He formerly served as Chair of the FDA Anesthesiology and Respiratory Therapy Devices Panel. Oksana Shlobin, MD, FCCP, Medical Director for the Pulmonary Hypertension Program and Director of Outreach and Education for the Inova Advanced Lung Disease and Transplant Program at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Virginia. Oksana is also an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington DC, and an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia.

Medical Director for the Pulmonary Hypertension Program and Director of Outreach and Education for the Inova Advanced Lung Disease and Transplant Program at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Virginia. Oksana is also an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington DC, and an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia. Vincent Cottin, MD, PhD, Professor of Respiratory Medicine and coordinator of the National Reference Centre for Rare Pulmonary Diseases at the Louis Pradel Hospital and the Claude Bernard University Lyon 1, France. The center has pioneered the clinical care and research of patients with rare lung disease and is the only center in France recognized as part of the European Reference Center Network for interstitial lung diseases. Vincent is an investigator and member of the steering committee of numerous clinical trials and also currently serves as Associate Editor of the European Respiratory Journal.

Professor of Respiratory Medicine and coordinator of the National Reference Centre for Rare Pulmonary Diseases at the Louis Pradel Hospital and the Claude Bernard University Lyon 1, France. The center has pioneered the clinical care and research of patients with rare lung disease and is the only center in France recognized as part of the European Reference Center Network for interstitial lung diseases. Vincent is an investigator and member of the steering committee of numerous clinical trials and also currently serves as Associate Editor of the European Respiratory Journal. Professor Ardeschir Ghofrani, MD, Deputy Director of the Clinic, Chair of Pulmonary Vascular Medicine, and Professor of Pulmonary Vascular Research at the University Hospital Giessen and Marburg. Ardeschir is also a Visiting Professor for Pulmonary Vascular Medicine at Imperial College London and a founding member of the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute (PVRI).

Deputy Director of the Clinic, Chair of Pulmonary Vascular Medicine, and Professor of Pulmonary Vascular Research at the University Hospital Giessen and Marburg. Ardeschir is also a Visiting Professor for Pulmonary Vascular Medicine at Imperial College London and a founding member of the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute (PVRI). Joanna Pepke-Zaba, PhD, FRCP, Consultant Chest Physician and previous Director of the National Pulmonary Hypertension Centre, Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, UK. She was instrumental in the organization of PH services in the UK, specifically the National Chronic Thromboembolic PH program. Joanna serves on various scientific, educational, international boards and societies as well as holding editorial duties. Her research focuses on translational programs in PH, concentrating on chronic thromboembolic PH and idiopathic PAH. Joanna is also an Affiliated Associate Professor, University of Cambridge, UK.

Consultant Chest Physician and previous Director of the National Pulmonary Hypertension Centre, Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, UK. She was instrumental in the organization of PH services in the UK, specifically the National Chronic Thromboembolic PH program. Joanna serves on various scientific, educational, international boards and societies as well as holding editorial duties. Her research focuses on translational programs in PH, concentrating on chronic thromboembolic PH and idiopathic PAH. Joanna is also an Affiliated Associate Professor, University of Cambridge, UK. Professor Luke Howard, DPhil, FRCP, Consultant Pulmonologist and Lead Clinician in Cardiopulmonary Medicine at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, specializing in pulmonary vascular disease, pulmonary embolism, unexplained breathlessness, and exercise physiology. Luke is also a Professor of Practice in Cardiopulmonary Medicine at the National Health and Lung Institute at Imperial College London.