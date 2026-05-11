Shaping the future of asthma management with the NObreath® at ATS 2026

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

World leaders in breath analysis Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. are pleased to be attending this years American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, to exhibit the innovative NObreath® Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) device at booth 1236 alongside its US distributor coVita. Bedfont® is an innovative MedTech company with nearly 50 years of expertise in the design and manufacture of medical breath analysis devices, helping to improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Ltd.

Related Stories

The ATS International Conference, taking place from the 15th and 20th May at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando, Florida, is a global event attracting more than 15,000 experts in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine to share groundbreaking research and advance clinical practice. Bedfont® will be sharing how the NObreath® is revolutionizing asthma care worldwide.

The team can be found at booth 1236, where they will showcase the NObreath®, which has been helping to improve asthma care and management for over 15 years by providing objective insight into airway inflammation, a key feature of asthma. It enables clinicians to measure inflammation non-invasively, supporting a future where today’s science meets tomorrow’s care.

We’re excited to be part of ATS this year and to bring our expert team together on the stand to engage with the global respiratory community. We invite attendees to come and speak with us, experience our technology firsthand, and explore how we can work together. ATS provides an important platform for us to showcase the NObreath® and its impact in respiratory care.”

Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

Joining Bedfont® and coVita at booth 1236 is Medical Advisory Board Member, Carol Stonham MBE, a respiratory expert who serves as the Children and Young People Asthma Clinical Lead at Gloucestershire ICB. Carol will be bringing a wealth of knowledge to the event and will be hosting a talk at Innovation Hub 3 on Sunday 17th May at 1:15 pm EDT; where she will explore the role of FeNO in practice and discuss emerging
opportunities.

You will find the Bedfont® team at booth 1236 between the 17th and 19th May, to find out more visit the website here.

Source:

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. (2026, May 11). Shaping the future of asthma management with the NObreath® at ATS 2026. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 11, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260511/Shaping-the-future-of-asthma-management-with-the-NObreathc2ae-at-ATS-2026.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Shaping the future of asthma management with the NObreath® at ATS 2026". News-Medical. 11 May 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260511/Shaping-the-future-of-asthma-management-with-the-NObreathc2ae-at-ATS-2026.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Shaping the future of asthma management with the NObreath® at ATS 2026". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260511/Shaping-the-future-of-asthma-management-with-the-NObreathc2ae-at-ATS-2026.aspx. (accessed May 11, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. 2026. Shaping the future of asthma management with the NObreath® at ATS 2026. News-Medical, viewed 11 May 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260511/Shaping-the-future-of-asthma-management-with-the-NObreathc2ae-at-ATS-2026.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Life-saving Christmas present arrives early at Medway United FC
Bedfont® Scientific Limited strengthens its position as world leaders in breath analysis with a new board member
Setting the standard for wellbeing: Kent Business Awards celebrate Bedfont® Scientific Limited’s impact
Giving opportunity, gaining innovation: Women driving the future of Med-Tech
Championing innovation: Bedfont® Scientific CTO shortlisted for Technology Leader of the Year
coVita™ and Allergy Partners team up to improve asthma care in America
Bedfont® Scientific Limited is proud to exhibit cutting-edge breath analysis devices at WHX Dubai
Bedfont® becomes the first compassionate workplace accredited in Kent

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Gastrolyzer® interpretation chart update