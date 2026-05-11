Shaping the future of asthma management with the NObreath® at ATS 2026

World leaders in breath analysis Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. are pleased to be attending this years American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, to exhibit the innovative NObreath® Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) device at booth 1236 alongside its US distributor coVita™. Bedfont® is an innovative MedTech company with nearly 50 years of expertise in the design and manufacture of medical breath analysis devices, helping to improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Ltd.

The ATS International Conference, taking place from the 15th and 20th May at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando, Florida, is a global event attracting more than 15,000 experts in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine to share groundbreaking research and advance clinical practice. Bedfont® will be sharing how the NObreath® is revolutionizing asthma care worldwide.

The team can be found at booth 1236, where they will showcase the NObreath®, which has been helping to improve asthma care and management for over 15 years by providing objective insight into airway inflammation, a key feature of asthma. It enables clinicians to measure inflammation non-invasively, supporting a future where today’s science meets tomorrow’s care.

We’re excited to be part of ATS this year and to bring our expert team together on the stand to engage with the global respiratory community. We invite attendees to come and speak with us, experience our technology firsthand, and explore how we can work together. ATS provides an important platform for us to showcase the NObreath® and its impact in respiratory care.” Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

Joining Bedfont® and coVita™ at booth 1236 is Medical Advisory Board Member, Carol Stonham MBE, a respiratory expert who serves as the Children and Young People Asthma Clinical Lead at Gloucestershire ICB. Carol will be bringing a wealth of knowledge to the event and will be hosting a talk at Innovation Hub 3 on Sunday 17th May at 1:15 pm EDT; where she will explore the role of FeNO in practice and discuss emerging

opportunities.

You will find the Bedfont® team at booth 1236 between the 17th and 19th May, to find out more visit the website here.