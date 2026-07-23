TriLink BioTechnologies® further strengthens global IP position with newly issued patent in China for CleanCap® capping technology

TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC (TriLink®), a Maravai LifeSciences company and global provider of life science reagents and services, has been granted a new patent from the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), Patent number ZL 2025 11246578.X, covering methods of synthesizing RNA molecules. The new patent covers TriLink's full suite of CleanCap® capping analogs, including its latest M6 analog. CleanCap technology is a critical component of the production of synthetic mRNA as drug developers and researchers strive to maximize the impact of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines.

The allowed claims are directed to co-transcriptional RNA synthesis methods utilizing either trimer or tetramer capping structures.

This new patent reinforces the global strength of TriLink's intellectual property portfolio in one of the world's most strategically important markets. CleanCap® technology is patented across major world markets in addition to China, including the United States, the European Union, Australia, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Canada.

"We are committed to defending our intellectual property rights, and this new patent represents an important tool in support of those efforts," said Bernd Brust, Chief Executive Officer of Maravai LifeSciences. "Maintaining strong intellectual property coverage in every major jurisdiction is central to our strategy. We look forward to deepening our presence in this important market and bringing the gold standard in mRNA capping technology to the researchers and drug developers who are advancing the next generation of RNA-based medicines."

CleanCap® offers significant advantages for mRNA programs. This patent reflects the depth of innovation our team has brought to mRNA manufacturing." Chanfeng Zhao, Chief Scientific Officer, TriLink BioTechnologies

The technology covered by the patent enables the co-transcriptional production of mRNAs containing the major natural cap structures found in humans, a significant improvement over legacy capping methods such as enzymatic capping and ARCA. CleanCap® technology has been used in commercially approved COVID-19 mRNA and saRNA vaccines and underpins drug development programs across mRNA therapeutics, oncology, infectious diseases, rare diseases, and cell and gene therapies.