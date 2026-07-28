DeNovix releases CellGlow, the instant cell Viability Assay

DeNovix Inc. announces the release of CellGlow, a new ready-to-use viability assay for automated cell counting.

CellGlow Viability Assay. Image Credit: DeNovix Inc.

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The CellGlow AO/PI Viability Assay streamlines cell counting by replacing traditional liquid reagents with precision-coated, surface-stabilized fluorophores in convenient strip tubes. Developed by DeNovix scientists, CellGlow is formulated for efficient room-temperature storage, allowing researchers to keep the assay right on the bench next to their cell counter.

To use CellGlow, researchers simply need to aspirate 20 µL of their cell suspension, pierce the seal of a well with their pipette tip, and briefly mix. The sample is stained with fluorophores and is ready to load onto an automated cell counter with no incubation time required.

CellGlow can be used in conjunction with the DeNovix CellDrop Automated Cell Counter and is also compatible with a wide range of automated cell counters.

We’re excited about the way CellGlow simplifies cell counting for researchers. The ready-to-go format of this assay will benefit any researcher wanting a quick, easy way to stain their cells.”

Andrew Jones, Lead, Development, CellGlow

The CellGlow Viability Assay is available for purchase now.

Source:

DeNovix Inc.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News

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