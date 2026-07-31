Community gathering places cut cognitive risk for non-exercising seniors

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Osaka Metropolitan UniversityJul 31 2026Reviewed

Community gathering places, where residents lead group activities, have been promoted across Japan as part of long-term care prevention efforts to extend healthy life expectancy. These often involve exercise and social interaction and are meant to help prevent cognitive decline. However, previous studies have reported inconsistent findings regarding their association with cognitive disability.

Therefore, a research group, led by Associate Professor Kazuki Uemura at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Rehabilitation Science, investigated whether exercise habits influence the relationship between participation in community gathering places and cognitive disability. The researchers analyzed data from self-administered questionnaires and long-term care insurance records from 3,511 older adults in Habikino City, Osaka Prefecture, who had not been certified as requiring long-term care. After excluding invalid answers, 2,578 were included in the primary analysis. Participants and non-participants in city-supported weekly exercise groups were tracked for four years, and the risk of cognitive disability was examined using survival analysis.

The study found that among older adults without regular exercise habits, those who participated in community gathering places had approximately half the risk of developing cognitive disability compared with non-participants. In contrast, no significant association was observed among older adults who already exercised regularly.

These findings support a growing direction in long-term care prevention policy, which creates opportunities for participation that are accessible to older adults who may find regular exercise difficult." 

Kazuki Uemura, Associate Professor, Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Rehabilitation Science

Furthermore, additional analyses focused on physical functional decline revealed similar benefits from community activities. As they are designed to accommodate frail older adults, the physical components provide additional health benefits for those without exercise habits.

"We hope this evidence will help inform community-based initiatives that support a wide range of older adults and contribute to policies aimed at reducing health inequalities."

The findings were published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. 

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Uemura, K., et al. (2026). Effect Modification by Exercise Habit on the Association Between Participation in Community Gathering Places and Cognitive Disability. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. DOI: 10.1111/jgs.70499. https://agsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgs.70499

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

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