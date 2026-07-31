Engineered extracellular vesicles counter deadly cytokine storms in mice

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
The University of OsakaJul 31 2026Reviewed

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted some severe consequences of unchecked respiratory disease, including cytokine storm. This phenomenon affected many COVID-19 patients and is a potential side effect of many other diseases involving significant inflammation, but approaches to the treatment of these symptoms remain unclear.

Researchers from the University of Osaka and other institutions, report that a specially treated cell-derived product, called a SPLEV, strongly protects against the effects of cytokine storms. The findings have been published in Science Advances.

Cytokine storm is a runaway immune response that can be induced by infection, which triggers severe systemic inflammation, causing respiratory failure, liver damage, abnormal blood clotting, and in some cases death. There has been recent increasing interest in the role of extracellular vesicles – which are small membrane-wrapped packages of RNAs, proteins and fats – to treat this potentially life-threatening response. This interest was garnered through their known ability to fight excessive levels of inflammation.

Mesenchymal stem cell–derived extracellular vesicles are currently attracting attention as a potential treatment for cytokine storm. However, we recently discovered that extracellular vesicles derived from liver cells are even more potent, and that their activity can be further enhanced by treatment with the secreted phospholipase A2 enzyme (sPLA2)."

Shunya Nakayama, lead author

The researchers treated liver cell extracellular vesicles with sPLA2 to generate sPLA2-reacted EVs, or SPLEVs; following this, the SPLEVs were injected into mice with acute respiratory distress syndrome and assessed the effects.

"The results were very clear," explains Ai Kotani, senior author. "We found that the SPLEVs strongly suppressed lung inflammation, as evidenced by the presence of fewer immune cells in the lungs and considerably lower levels of cytokine production."

Related Stories

Intriguingly, the SPLEVs seemed to preferentially interact with the lining of the lung, unlike untreated extracellular vesicles, which targeted macrophages. Further analysis showed that they acted directly on lung epithelial cells to trigger massive production of tissue-protective lipids.

"We coined the term 'lipid counterstorm' to describe this effect, as it successfully counters the effects of a cytokine storm induced by lung disease," says Nakayama.

The SPLEVs also exhibited significant beneficial effects in mouse models of other diseases based on inflammation, suggesting that they could be useful for treating sepsis, coagulopathy, liver injury, colitis, and pneumonia. As lysophosphatidylglycerols increased following SPLEV treatment, the potential to develop inexpensive, cell-free artificial SPLEVs may be a valuable future therapeutic tool.

Source:

The University of Osaka

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adr9135

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Specialized dendritic cells found to coordinate antitumor immunity
Spermidine boosts key cellular processes linked to aging in early research
MEK inhibition could limit T cell exhaustion and give a boost to immunotherapy
Researchers link genome folding to gene activity and brain tissue organization in Alzheimer's
New stem cell vesicles accelerate diabetic wound healing
Study reveals high prevalence of post-pandemic fatigue and sleep disturbances
Thymulin curbs age-related inflammation and slows breast tumors in mice
Cell junction proteins regulate stem cell signaling and tissue homeostasis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Too little or too much iodine may push immunity off balance