Targeting lactylation could overcome cancer therapy resistance challenges

A growing body of scientific insight is transforming how cancer treatment resistance is understood, highlighting a powerful cellular process known as lactylation as a central driver of disease progression and therapeutic failure. This emerging perspective is reshaping the landscape of oncology, pointing to new opportunities for more precise and effective interventions.

Cancer remains one of the most pressing global health challenges, with many patients experiencing relapse despite advances in radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. A key factor behind this challenge is the ability of tumor cells to adapt and survive under treatment pressure. At the center of this adaptability is metabolic reprogramming, where cancer cells shift their energy production to generate large amounts of lactate, once thought to be merely a byproduct.

This metabolic shift fuels lactylation, a process that modifies proteins and alters how genes are expressed. By acting as a bridge between metabolism and gene regulation, lactylation enables cancer cells to rapidly adjust to hostile conditions. The diagram on page 3 illustrates how lactate serves not only as an energy intermediate but also as a signaling molecule that drives widespread cellular changes, including gene activation and protein modification.

The consequences of this process are far-reaching. Lactylation strengthens the ability of tumor cells to repair damage, evade cell death, and maintain cancer stemness, a state associated with aggressive growth and recurrence. It also contributes to the formation of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, limiting the effectiveness of immune-based treatments. The visual summary on page 6 highlights how these mechanisms collectively support resistance across multiple treatment types by enhancing DNA repair pathways and blocking ferroptosis, a form of cell death critical for eliminating cancer cells.

Importantly, lactylation operates through interconnected feedback systems that reinforce cancer survival. These loops sustain high levels of metabolic activity and continuously amplify resistance mechanisms, making tumors more difficult to treat over time.

New therapeutic strategies are now focusing on disrupting these pathways. Approaches include reducing lactate production, targeting enzymes that regulate lactylation, and directly interfering with modified proteins that drive resistance. These strategies aim to restore treatment sensitivity and improve outcomes by addressing the underlying biology of tumor persistence.

While challenges remain due to the complexity and variability of these processes, the identification of lactylation as a key regulatory mechanism marks a significant step forward. By targeting the intersection of metabolism and gene control, this evolving understanding opens the door to a new generation of precision cancer therapies designed to overcome resistance and improve patient care.