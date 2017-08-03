Researchers reveal potential of radiomics to improve precision medicine

August 3, 2017

Precision medicine has become the leading innovation of cancer treatment. Patients are routinely treated with drugs that are designed to target specific tumors and molecules. Despite the progress that has been made in targeted cancer therapies, the path has been slow and scientists have a long road ahead. In a collaborative project, researchers at the Moffitt Cancer Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigated the emerging field of radiomics has the potential to improve precision medicine by non-invasively assessing the molecular and clinical characteristics of lung tumors. Their work was published in the July 21 issue of eLIFE, a novel, emerging journal in biomedicine founded by National Academy members and Nobel Prize winners.

Radiomics offers scientists and clinicians a novel way to analyze individual tumors for their biology, guide cancer treatment, and predict response to therapy. Virtually every cancer patient has their tumor imaged though computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MRI), and/or positron emission tomography (PET) as standard-of-care. The images allow physicians to determine the stage and location of a tumor and guide treatment decisions. But with recent advances in computer generated data and models, these images are now being used in the field of radiomics to extract high-dimensional data that can be used to guide precision medicine. By using radiomics, scientists are able to objectively quantitate different features of tumors, such as intensity, shape, size and texture. These data can then be used in combination with genetic and clinical data to predict active biological pathways, clinical outcomes, and potential effective therapies.

"The core belief of radiomics is that images aren't pictures, they're data. We have to treat them as data. Right now, we extract about 1300 different quantitative features from any volume of interest," said Robert Gillies, Ph.D., chair of Moffitt's Department of Cancer Imaging and Metabolism.

This collaboration analyzed CT image features from 262 North American patients and 89 European patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). They identified associations between the image features and molecular markers, biological pathways, and clinical outcomes. For example, they determined that certain sets of image features could predict the overall survival of NSCLC patients, while other image features could predict the stage of the tumor or the presence of biological and genetic markers that drive tumor growth. The researchers also demonstrated the clinical importance of radiomics by showing that it is possible to increase prognostic power by combining radiomic data with genetic information and clinical data.

Related Stories

"We already knew that radiomic algorithms have strong clinical importance; however, the biological basis for these observations remained unknown. This study now answers this key question for the first time by defining and independently validating the driving biological pathways of radiomic phenotypes" said Hugo Aerts, Ph.D., director of the Computational Imaging and Bioinformatics Laboratory and associate professor of Radiation Oncology at Harvard Medical School.

Radiomics has several advantages over other commonly used techniques that guide precision medicine. Currently, biological markers are routinely analyzed with tissue biopsies that are invasive, collected only at the beginning of care, and may not accurately reflect the biology of the entire tumor. In contrast, imaging techniques are noninvasive and can provide information about the entire tumor throughout the entire course of treatment and response. Additionally, the majority of cancer patients routinely have images taken for diagnostic purposes already, making radiomics a cost-effective approach.

"This study advances the molecular knowledge of radiomic characterization of tumors, information currently not used clinically. This may provide opportunities to improve decision-support in all patients as imaging is routinely used in clinical practice as standard of care," said Gillies.

Source:

https://moffitt.org/newsroom/press-release-archive/2017/new-research-shows-the-power-of-radiomics-to-improve-precision-medicine/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study supports genetic testing as first-line diagnostic method for young children with epilepsy
Stem cell-based method selectively targets cancerous tissue while preventing toxic side effects
History of periodontal disease linked to greater risk of developing any cancer, study shows
Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children
Gut bacterium can stop chemotherapy from causing cancer cell death
Researchers discover potential chemical 'silver bullet' to reduce risk of colon cancer
Study shows link between history of gum disease and increased cancer risk in older women
Researchers uncover 16 genetic markers linked to decreased lifespan

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Penn researchers discover how DNA damage turns immune cells against cancer