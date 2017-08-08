Review provides comparison of state-level Medicaid hearing aid coverage for older adult beneficiaries

August 8, 2017

Medicaid does not cover hearing aids in 22 states. Coverage varies greatly in the remaining 28 states based on the degree of hearing loss and types of benefits available. Such inconsistencies exist as the federal government does not require Medicaid to cover hearing aids for adults, allowing individual states to set its own guidelines.

"Medicaid Hearing Aid Coverage for Older Adult Beneficiaries: A State-by-State Comparison" published in the August issue of Health Affairs is the first comprehensive review of state-level Medicaid coverage. Lead author Michelle Arnold, Au.D.. CCC-A, University of South Florida, used six criteria to rank Medicaid's coverage policies in older adult beneficiaries.

Related Stories

  • Eligibility of assessment and treatment
  • Two hearing aids
  • Batteries
  • Supplies
  • Follow-up and rehabilitation
  • Repairs or replacement

Medicaid in 12 of the 28 states (CA, IL, IN, MN, MO, NH, NV, NY, OH, SD, TX and VT) covers hearing aids if the patient is considered to have "mild" or greater hearing loss, such as difficulty understanding soft speech when there's a lot of background noise, like in a restaurant. "Moderate" or greater hearing loss is required in six states (FL, MT, NJ, ND, OR and WY), which can be problematic in most conversational settings. Six other states (HI, IA, MA, NE, RI and WI) rely on opinions from audiologists and physicians, as there aren't any standards. There's nothing in the guidelines that suggest criteria for hearing loss severity in four states (AK, CT, KS and NM).

Nearly 30 million Americans over 50-years-old suffer hearing loss and that number will only increase as the population continues to age. Just 25% with moderate to severe hearing loss currently wear a hearing aid as they're cost prohibitive to those on a fixed income. Depending on the level of technology, aids cost $3,000-$6,000 out of pocket and must be replaced every 4-6 years.

"Lack of hearing aid uptake is a public health concern, as untreated age-related hearing loss, with its concomitant reductions in speech understanding is associated with increased risks of social isolation, falls, hospitalizations and cognitive decline and with a disease burden of up to four disability-adjusted life years," said Arnold.

Arnold concludes hearing aids and related services should be a federally mandated benefit for adult Medicaid beneficiaries in all 50 states, helping prevent additional costs and reduce the effects of adverse health conditions.​

Source:

http://health.usf.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Prince Harry, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine organize roundtable to address needs of youth with HIV/AIDS
AIDS deaths halve and 19 million people on life saving treatment
Early intervention can lead to better vocabulary in infants with hearing loss
Study shows decrease in sudden cardiac arrest incidences among adults covered under ACA
Wiley and International AIDS Society announce partnership to publish fully open access journal
Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS loses six members to apathy
Over-the-counter devices hold their own against costly hearing aids
Social isolation and loneliness is a greater threat to public health than obesity, study states

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Experts call for comprehensive, global initiative to combat hearing loss