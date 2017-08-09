Study: Personalized genomic risk information can prompt family discussions about melanoma prevention

August 9, 2017

A new study published in the British Journal of Dermatology indicates that personalized melanoma genomic risk information can prompt discussions about skin cancer prevention and skin examinations with family and health professionals.

After participants received a booklet explaining their estimated genomic risk based on salivary DNA testing, 74% discussed their information with relatives and 49% discussed it with friends. A smaller proportion discussed their data with health professionals, and that number was greater for individuals with high genetic risk (41%) than average (16%) or low risk (12%).

"Sharing this information with others might increase its impact on melanoma prevention and skin examination behaviors, and this process could be used to encourage healthy behavior change within families," wrote the authors of the study, which was published with an accompanying editorial.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/british-journal-dermatology/personalized-melanoma-genomic-risk-information-triggers-fa


