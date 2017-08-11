Reduced sensitivity to alcohol appears to protect women against risk of regretted sex

August 11, 2017

Heavy drinking can have a number of negative consequences, including sex that is later regretted. Low sensitivity (LS) to alcohol's effects – which characterizes the person who can "drink everyone under the table" – is a known risk factor for heavy drinking and its consequences. This study investigated LS and regretted sex from an unusual perspective, asking whether LS could be protective in some contexts, given that LS drinkers are generally less impaired from drinking at a given level. More specifically, the investigators tested whether LS was associated with differences in reports by men and women of alcohol-related regretted sex.

Related Stories

Researchers recruited 801 adults (408 men, 393 women) aged 21-35 years for a study of alcohol's effects on cognition. All participants reported on their alcohol sensitivity, typical alcohol use, and alcohol consequences (including regretted sex).

At a given level of alcohol consumption, and controlling for the experience of other alcohol-related consequences, a reduced sensitivity to alcohol appeared to protect women, but not men, against the risk of alcohol-related regretted sex. The authors speculated that this effect might be because low- and high-sensitivity women experience different degrees of impairment at a given drinking level, possibly leading to differences in their perceptions of risk. They also suggested that future research should investigate the relationship between alcohol sensitivity and impaired risk perception, and how it relates to the risk of sex that is later regretted. Finally, they underscored that, although LS seems protective in some contexts, LS women generally experience more frequent adverse consequences from drinking because they generally drink more heavily than women who are more sensitive to alcohol's impairing effects.

Source:

http://www.rsoa.org/

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Alcohol use on the rise in U.S.
Psychiatrist explains dangerous effects of cocaine addiction
NPS MedicineWise recommends regular hand washing to stop spread of bacterial infections
Cannabis use during adolescence linked to greater risk of illegal substance abuse in early adulthood
Moderate alcohol consumption and diabetes – benefits are found in new study
Alcohol may change personality less than we think, say researchers
TSRI scientists discover potential way to stop meth relapse
Cluster headaches: searching for effective therapies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Just one alcoholic drink per day could increase breast cancer risk, say experts