Robotic technology gives surgeons better view during esophageal surgery

August 11, 2017

Based on what is believed to be the largest study of its kind, Allina Health researchers say robotic assisted transhiatal esophagectomy (RATE) is effective and safe for a carefully selected group of patients.

Robotic technology gives surgeons a better view during surgery and lymph nodes can be removed without additional incisions on the patient.

Related Stories

"Very few centers have adopted robots for this procedure because of the technical difficulties and unique skills that are needed by the surgeons and the operating room staff," says Daniel Dunn, M.D., a retired Allina surgeon and the study's principle investigator. "But the robotic arms can turn and twist and reach more places than human hands will ever be able to."

The study appears in the current issue of the journal of the International Society for Diseases of the Esophagus, Diseases of the Esophagus.

The study is based on 100 patients, most of whom had cancer, at Virginia Piper Cancer Institute -- Abbott Northwestern. Clinical and safety information was interpreted by the Allina research team and survival data was analyzed by a collaborator at Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.

Source:

https://www.allinahealth.org/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Simple-to-use Scrubit app revolutionizes operating theater set-up process
Slugs inspire a surgical bio glue
Sleep: perception and prioritization
Immersive VR training for surgeons on emerging medical devices
Four medtech finalists shortlisted in Cambridge Independent’s Entrepreneurial Science and Technology Awards
Social media worries young girls into vaginal surgery, say doctors
27 contact lenses removed from a woman’s eye: Case report
Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Senator McCain undergoes brain clot removal surgery