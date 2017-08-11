Women have diverse, multiple sexual health concerns after cancer diagnosis

A new review published in the European Journal of Cancer Care indicates that, in women diagnosed with cancer, concerns pertaining to sexual health are diverse, multiple, and pervade all types and stages of cancer.

The review of literature published between 1990 and 2016 notes that there are unique and changing needs, values, and goals of individual women in terms of sexual health as they navigate cancer diagnoses and treatment, as well as recurrence, survivorship, or palliation.