New study identifies gene critical to pancreatic cancer cell growth

August 14, 2017

Pancreatic cancer is a particularly deadly form of disease, and patients have few options for effective treatment. But a new Yale Cancer Center study has identified a gene that is critical to pancreatic cancer cell growth, revealing a fresh target for new therapies.

Senior author Narendra Wajapayee, associate professor of pathology, and his research team started with the premise that cancer cells need specific nutrients to survive and divide quickly. They searched gene data sets to find genes involved in metabolism regulation that were highly expressed in pancreatic cancer tissue compared to normal pancreatic tissue. Out of 13 metabolic genes identified, they narrowed their search to four that when blocked, reduced the growth of pancreatic cancer cells. Further studies in animal models showed that one particular gene -; PON2 -; was required for the growth of pancreatic tumors and their spread to other organs, such as the liver and lungs.

The research team found that PON2 increases the ability of pancreatic cancer cells to use glucose to not only survive but also thrive while migrating to other parts of the body. With this insight, Wajapayee and his colleagues are working to develop inhibitors to block PON2 and cancer growth.

Source:

http://yalecancercenter.org/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

U.S. News names Roswell Park as 2017–18 Best Hospital for cancer
Prostate cancer cells gain unnatural ability to change shape and spread
Study outlines key features linked to amelanotic melanoma
Colon cancer rates rising among younger white adults — and falling among blacks
Researchers identify new regulators of brain metastases in lung cancer patients
Promising brain cancer vaccine developed at Roswell Park receives orphan drug status from FDA
Mice study shows why women with obesity have more aggressive breast cancer
Alternative medicine use instead of proven cancer therapies results in worse survival

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers find clues to how chemotherapy drug fuels cancer spread from the breast to lungs