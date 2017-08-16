Immunotherapy drug shows favorable safety profile in patients with advanced small cell lung cancer

August 16, 2017

The immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and "promising durable clinical activity" in pretreated patients who exhibit high levels of the PD-L1 protein in advanced stages of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) – an aggressive form of the disease. That is according to data from a phase 1b clinical trial conducted by Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey investigators and colleagues at centers around the world. The work appears in the current online edition of the Journal of Clinical Oncology (doi: 10.1200/JCO.2017.72.5069).

"Immunotherapy drugs put the body's natural defenses back to work by targeting the PD-L1 protein and PD-1 receptor and blocking their ability to prevent T cells from destroying cancer cells. Pembrolizumab has shown anti-tumor activity in advanced malignancies including melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. With treatment options for SCLC patients receiving platinum-based therapies becoming limited when their disease progresses, it is imperative to explore new therapy options for this population," notes the work's senior investigator Janice M. Mehnert, MD, director of the Phase 1/Investigational Therapeutics Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute.

From March 2014 to May 2015, 157 patients with extensive-stage SCLC were screened from multiple international sites. Of that number, 24 patients with tumors having a large presence of the PD-L1 protein who were previously treated with platinum-based therapy were enrolled in the trial. Participants received 10mg of pembrolizumab every two weeks for 24 months or until confirmed disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. Safety, tolerability and response were assessed every eight weeks for the first six months and every 12 weeks thereafter. Median follow-up duration was 9.8 months.

Related Stories

Of the evaluable patients, one had a complete response and seven had partial responses for an overall response rate of 33 percent. Sixteen patients (67 percent) experienced treatment related adverse events with the most common being joint pain, rash and lack of energy. Two patients experienced grade three to five adverse events including one with elevated bilirubin. Another patient experienced weakness, grade-five colitis and reduced blood flow to the intestines.

"Our findings show the safety of pembrolizumab in SCLC is consistent with the known safety profile in other tumor types. These results also show pembrolizumab demonstrates promising anti-tumor activity in SCLC patients who received prior treatment and have a large presence of the PD-L1 protein in their tumor," notes Dr. Mehnert, who is also an associate professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Building on the findings of this study, a number of clinical trials have been launched at Rutgers Cancer Institute and elsewhere that aim to more accurately define which SCLC patients are more likely to respond to pembrolizumab. Others aim to explore the safety and efficacy of pembrolizumab when combined with other modes of treatment including chemotherapy, radiation and other immunotherapy regimens.

Source:

https://www.cinj.org/favorable-safety-profile-seen-immunotherapy-drug-aggressive-form-lung-cancer

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists identify 'killer peptide' released by diverse therapy-sensitive cancer cells
Colorectal cancer deaths on the rise among Americans: JAMA study
Cancer treatment with alternative medicine can double risk of dying: Study finds
Immunotherapy shows promise in treatment of Type 1 diabetes
Cancer prognosis improves in young women treated with breast conserving surgery
Late diagnosis of breast cancer in India linked to cultural issues, says study
Mayo Clinic researchers discover new cause of treatment resistance in prostate cancer
Mount Sinai experts offer tips on knowing risks and detecting symptoms of ovarian cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

It is important to keep in mind that nontuberculous mycobacteria are environmental, and so unlike mycobacterial tuberculosis, generally this is not a person to person transmitted disease. The organisms are found universally in water and soil and so most people are exposed on a daily basis.

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify new regulators of brain metastases in lung cancer patients