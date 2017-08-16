Insilico and GSK collaborate to enhance drug discovery process

August 16, 2017

Insilico Medicine, a Baltimore-based company at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) research for drug discovery, biomarker development and aging research announced today that it has formed a collaboration with GSK to explore how Insilico's AI capability can enhance its drug discovery process. The collaboration has been established following the successful completion by Insilico of a series of pilot challenges. As a first stage of the collaboration, GSK will evaluate Insilico's technology in the identification of novel biological targets and pathways of interest to GSK.

"We are delighted to be working with the Insilico team, as they have exhibited curiosity, agility and AI expertise that we value," said John Baldoni, Senior Vice President, Platform Technology Sciences at GSK. "GSK recently established a drug discovery unit to explore how this rapidly developing field might drive drug discovery at a higher velocity, with greater precision and at a reduced cost. The collaboration with Insilico represents one of several approaches we are exploring to take advantage of emerging technology that might make us more effective and efficient, always keeping in mind the patients who need new medicines."

"In our opinion, GSK is one of the most innovative science-led healthcare companies, which realized the potential of artificial intelligence technology early and has demonstrated its ability to partner with innovative startups in the field. We are delighted to collaborate with arguably, some of the world's best scientists on chronic diseases with unmet need," said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, Inc.

