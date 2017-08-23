Study uses game programming technique to stimulate cognition in older people

August 23, 2017

Information technology can be a powerful tool for preserving the cognitive functions of people over 60 years of age. This proposition was the basis of Fabio Ota's initiative to test the benefits of teaching game programming techniques to a group of 46 people over the age of sixty, with the aim of developing logical reasoning and preventing cognitive decline.

Ota conceived a digital inclusion project for the elderly in 2001. The idea of using game programming to stimulate cognition in older people began taking shape in 2014 when he established the International School of Game (ISGame), and began teaching game development to young people. In 2015, he organized a course for 14 people over the age of fifty as part of the UniversIDADE program run by the University of Campinas (UNICAMP), and he submitted a project to the Innovative Research in Small Business (PIPE) program by the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP).

In the research project, games were programmed by using 2D software that didn't require coding. "The challenge begins with planning of the various levels of the game," says Ota, CEO of ISGame. "It continues with development of the storyline and choosing the objects to be used in each game level until the end product is ready." This set of tasks requires both creativity and logical reasoning, he adds.

The study lasted nine months and was completed in February 2017. In addition to the group of older people charged with developing the game, the research project involved a control group (15 people) and a group of players (14 people) who learned to play video games.

The average age across all groups was 65. Most participants had a university degree, and there were no statistically significant differences in terms of family structure, health or financial status, among other criteria used to construct the sample population.

Several well-known tests were run to measure and compare the performances of the three groups, including the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), Trail Making Test (TMT) and Scenery Picture Memory Test (SPMT). The parameters evaluated included spatial and temporal orientation, immediate and evocation memory, language (naming), repetition, comprehension, writing and copy drawing.

Related Stories

"After the course, the group of game developers performed significantly better than the control and player groups," Ota says, referring to indicators of mental health, quality of life, cognition and functional capacity.

Some participants recognized the improvement. In interviews with the researchers, they mentioned "better concentration", "more coordination", "improved memory", "mental agility", "creativity" and "sociability".

In fact, socialization was a secondary aim of the project. The idea was to provide an environment during the course that would encourage the group to take on ordinary everyday tasks and challenges and bolster their self-esteem. "At the end of the course, they invited their children and grandchildren to try out the games they had developed," Ota explains. "It was surprising to see grandparents teaching grandchildren how to go through the game levels."

"Having confirmed the effectiveness of the methodology, we're expanding the number of courses for older people. At present, we have 40 participants in Campinas and 40 in São Paulo. And, we're about to conclude an important partnership that will enable us to admit 250 more people."

Source:

http://agencia.fapesp.br/development_of_games_prevents_cognitive_decline_in_elderly_people/25834/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence
Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice
FDA focusses on discouraging e-cigarettes use by kids
More than 100 million Americans have been diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes, latest CDC report reveals
Infants’ safe sleep recommendations - SIDS & SUID
New framework released to support person-centered approaches for health, social care
Study looks at motor vehicle accident risk in young drivers with ADHD
Immersive VR training for surgeons on emerging medical devices

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FUJIFILM SonoSite continues to improve, expand ultrasound training and education