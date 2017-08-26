Distinguishing biothreat look-alikes could aid biological surveillance

August 26, 2017

Biological "detectives" are tracking down biothreats such as the bacteria that causes tularemia ("rabbit fever"), but they constantly face the challenge of avoiding false positives. Sounding the alarm over a bioattack, only to find it's a harmless relative in the same genus, reduces credibility and public trust. New work at Los Alamos National Laboratory is narrowing down the confusion over Francisella bacteria, a few species of which include highly virulent human and animal pathogens, fish pathogens, opportunistic human pathogens, tick endosymbionts, and free-living isolates inhabiting brackish water.

"Accurate discrimination among the virulent subspecies of F. tularensis and the environmentally abundant F. novicida and its relatives is absolutely critical for the future success of biological surveillance and attribution activities," said Los Alamos biologist Jean Challacombe, lead author on a paper out this week in the journal PLOS ONE. Biological surveillance, such as that conducted by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, provides early warning of infectious disease outbreaks, hazardous environmental exposures, or possible bioterrorist attacks by spotting trends of public health importance.

The Francisella genus includes several recognized species, additional potential species, and other representatives that inhabit a range of incredibly diverse ecological niches but are not closely related to the named species. Many of them cause no problems for humans or livestock. F. tularensis, however, is a highly virulent zoonotic pathogen (spreads from animals to humans) that causes tularemia. Because of weaponization efforts in past world wars, it is considered a first tier (most serious) biothreat agent.

The bad one, F. tularensis subspecies tularensis (Type A), is found exclusively in North America and is the most virulent, causing the disease tularemia. It can produce skin ulcers, chest pain and difficulty breathing.

The team has identified several apparently cryptic plasmids-;which are linear or circular structures of double-stranded DNA capable of existing outside the chromosome-;in the sequenced genomes of three commonly found environmental Francisella species. These plasmids provide additional phylogenetic and genomic features that differentiate pathogenic F. tularensis strains from clinical and environmental near-neighbor species that are not biothreat agents.

"Our work shows that of the more than 120 Francisella genomes that have been sequenced, only a few contain plasmids. This becomes a really useful signpost for researchers, adding genomic features that can prevent misidentification of bacterial relatives that happen to share an otherwise similar genetic profile," she said. Environmental surveys indicate that F. novicida and similar strains are widely distributed and abundant in diverse environments across the United States, and most importantly, this group appears likely to be a source of environmental false positives for F. tularensis that have occurred in surveillance systems.

Related Stories

To accomplish the analysis, the team sequenced genomes from samples of seawater in the area of Galveston Bay, Texas (F. novicida-like), some human clinical samples (F. novicida AZ06-7470 and F. opportunistica), water from a warm spring (F. novicida) and a form isolated from an air conditioning system (F. frigiditurris). Several of the plasmid-containing Francisella strains were sequenced by the Genome Sciences group in the Bioscience Division at Los Alamos.

"Only a few members of the Francisella genus carry plasmids; these include several F. novicida strains, and we found that all of the plasmids were apparently cryptic, encoding functions potentially involved in replication, conjugal transfer and partitioning, a few functions that could be important to environmental survival, and some hypothetical proteins to which a function could not be assigned," Challacombe said.

According to the published conclusion by Challacombe and her coauthors Cheryl Kuske and Segaran Pillai, "While bacterial plasmids can carry traits that enhance the survival of host cells and influence bacterial evolution, cryptic plasmids encode few functions other than those needed to replicate and mobilize. With no obvious benefit to the host cells that carry them, cryptic plasmids are somewhat of an enigma. . . Our results comparing the cryptic plasmids in diverse Francisella genomes show that they are also found in clinical isolates. These results provide a new understanding of the phenotypic variability and complex taxonomic relationships among the known Francisella species, and also give us new plasmid features to use in characterizing related species groups."

There are many cultured Francisella isolates for which we still have no genomic sequence, the researchers point out. It will only be through the sequencing and comparison of many more environmental and near neighbor Francisella isolates that researchers will be able to identify additional genomic features that enable accurately discriminating among the various species groups.  

Biosciences have been a strong focus at Los Alamos ever since the early radiation-dose measurement efforts of the Manhattan Project, and the Lab's Bioscience Division has long been closely involved in biohazard analysis, genetic research and development of such tools and techniques as flow cytometry.

Source:

http://www.lanl.gov/discover/news-release-archive/2017/August/0824-biothreat-look-alikes.php

Posted in: Microbiology | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vanderbilt researchers unravel how bacterial toxin prevents DNA replication
Novel blood test identifies tumor-derived DNA in early-stage cancer patients
Large clinical study reveals the performance of Natera's Panorama® non-invasive prenatal test
New version of gene editing technique corrects molecular mistakes in RNA-based diseases
DNA sensor systems provide highly sensitive monitoring of cancer-related enzyme activity
Accidental discovery opens up new way to find unknown viruses
DNA-protein structure more diverse and flexible chain than previously thought, study reveals
Impaired DNA replication may lead to trans-generational inheritance of epigenetic changes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New imaging approach reveals dynamic and structural interactions of DNA in cell's nucleus