Two anticlotting medicines better at reducing bleeding risk than triple therapy

August 28, 2017

Using just two anticlotting medicines for patients who have atrial fibrillation and have had a stent placed in a heart artery is safer than using the current standard treatment of three medications, according to a new study presented by Brigham and Women's Hospital cardiologist Christopher Cannon, MD, at the European Society of Cardiology and published simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine. The RE-DUAL PCI trial, sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, found that using the anticoagulant dabigatran along with a second anticlotting drug (clopidogrel or ticagrelor) could reduce risk of major or clinically relevant non-major bleeding compared to using warfarin with aspirin and clopidogrel or ticagrelor. The research team tested two dosages of dabigatran. The risk of bleeding was cut by half for patients who received the 110-mg dose and by one-quarter for those who received the 150-mg dose of dabigatran, compared to warfarin. No increase in cardiac events related to clotting were seen.

"When we treat patients who have atrial fibrillation and need a stent, we need to strike a difficult balance between risk of clotting and risk of bleeding," said Cannon. "Our study finds that patients who received two anticlotting medications - including one of a newer class of drug - had fewer bleeding events without being more at risk for a stroke or other cardiac events."

Each year, approximately 900,000 percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs) are performed in which a stent is placed in an artery of the heart. About 10 percent of patients who receive this procedure have atrial fibrillation, a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots and stroke. Until recently, most guidelines recommended treating these patients with a "triple therapy" that included warfarin and aspirin along with another antithrombotic drug to reduce the risk of stroke. But this has led to high rates of bleeding events.

The RE-DUAL PCI trial set out to test whether a dual antithrombotic therapy - in which aspirin was omitted and dabigatran took the place of warfarin - could safely reduce bleeding events without increasing risk of stroke. The trial was designed and led by an executive steering committee and the sponsor, Boehringer Ingeheim, the manufacturer of dabigatran, in collaboration with an international steering committee.

Related Stories

The trial included 2,725 patients with atrial fibrillation who had undergone stenting. Patients were randomized to receive either the triple therapy with warfarin or the dabigatran double therapy, with two regimens tested using either 110 or 150 mg of dabigatran taken twice daily.

Overall, about 26.9 percent of patients on the warfarin triple-therapy experienced bleeding, compared to 15.4 percent of patients on double therapy with the 110-mg dose of dabigatran. About 20.2 percent of patients on double therapy with the 150-mg dabigatran dose experienced bleeding compared to 25.7 percent of the corresponding warfarin triple therapy cohort. Stroke and other serious adverse advents didn't differ by group.

Other recent studies have also suggested that dropping aspirin from triple therapy may help to decrease bleeding events. RE-DUAL PCI offers more statistical power than these previous studies.

"These data are very reassuring," said Cannon. "We now have new information to help select the right treatment for individual patients - which has been hard to date, and this study can help."

Dabigatran is part of a new class of anti-coagulants known as NOACs (novel oral anticoagulants). Recent cost comparison analyses of NOACs versus warfarin for treating atrial fibrillation have suggested that while NOACs cost more than warfarin, the use of NOACs can be cost-effective, in part because warfarin requires monthly blood tests and clinician staff time to make adjustments to determine if the drug dosage is appropriate.​

Source:

http://www.brighamandwomens.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds link between vitamin D deficiency and elevated heart failure risk in older adults
Enhanced levels of NPs in adipose tissue protect against obesity and insulin resistance
High level of heart disease pipeline innovation could bridge unmet need in treating CVD
Researchers identify new way to predict which TAVR patients may be at risk for rehospitalization
Junk genes could one day offer framework for treating people with familial hypercholesterolemia
PinnacleHealth’s new technology helps protect patients from risk of stroke during TAVR
Study shows role of cholesterol crystals during heart attack
Study elucidates how aerobic exercise protects the sick heart

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Biomedical engineering researchers aim to attack two banes of cardiovascular disease