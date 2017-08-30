Tips for packing nutritious, delicious, and affordable lunch

August 30, 2017

Lunch - a favorite subject for school kids and often a pleasant where-should-we-go dilemma for adults.

Whether you're a parent filling your child's lunchbox, or a university student on a budget, UNLV instructor and registered dietitian nutritionist Samantha Coogan has tips for keeping that midday meal nutritious, delicious, and affordable.

  • Papa's Got a Brand New Bag. Keep things interesting. Parents can add a new fruit or vegetable to lunch each week for your child/ren to try.
     
  • Deal or No Deal. Keep your budget intact by buying fresh produce at dollar stores or discount grocers.
     
  • Don't Pack Light. University students should pack enough food for lunch and snacks throughout the day, which will get them through those long lab classes.
     
  • Beware: Less Bang for More Buck. Be weary about buying all "organic" produce. True organic must have 100 percent of ingredients from organic sources. Since advertisers can boast "organic" with less than 50 percent organic ingredients, you end up paying more for less.
     
  • Gluten-Free≠ Greatness. Gluten-free foods are not healthier than other foods. These foodstuffs are intended for those with a medical condition that makes processing gluten difficult.

Coogan also suggests how to avoid that post-lunch nap-attack:

"To stay alert and productive during second half of your day, avoid extra sugar," she said. "Whether brown-bagging it, or ordering out, minimize the soda, cookies, and other sweets. The greater the processed sugar intake, the harder the afternoon crash. Chocolate may taste better than an apple, but fruit paired with a protein or fat (i.e. peanut butter) will keep you going without the need for a caffeine boost."

