Median Technologies to exhibit its imaging solutions and services at ESMO 2017 Congress

September 8, 2017

Median Technologies, the Imaging Phenomics Company®, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the ESMO 2017 Congress, September 8-12 at IFEMA, Feria de Madrid, Spain (exhibition dates: Sept. 8-11).

Median Technologies will share and showcase its imaging solutions and services for clinical trials, featuring both its Lesion Management Solution (LMS) imaging platform and its iBiopsy® platform, at booth #233.

LMS is Median's legacy imaging platform, a suite of software tools for collecting, analyzing, and managing oncology imaging data with the most advanced algorithms for producing quantitative measurements with various imaging biomarkers. LMS enables automated and standardized detection, quantification and tracking of lesions in 3D medical images.

Median iBiopsy®, or Imaging Biomarker Phenotyping System, is Median's groundbreaking imaging platform that combines non-invasive image biomarkers with phenomics. This unique combination of science and technology is at the very core of precision medicine because it can provide insights into development of novel therapies and individualized treatment strategies. Remarkably, iBiopsy® can measure disease and treatment response without an invasive and costly biopsy.

The ESMO Annual Congress is the Europe's premier oncology conference, organized by the European Society for Medical Oncology, the largest oncology society in Europe. Each year, the ESMO conference brings together more than 20,000 participants from all around the globe, and is attended by all medical, educational and industrial stakeholders involved in the field of oncology worldwide. More about the ESMO 2017 Congress: http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2017-Congress

