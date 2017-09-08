Menopausal changes have detrimental effects on sleep patterns

By September 8, 2017

A recent survey of peri- and post-menopausal women in the US has highlighted the negative impact that the menopause can have on a woman's ability to get sufficient sleep.

Credit: Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock.com

It is well know that sleep duration and quality are important for maintaining good health and wellbeing. Health recommendations stipulate that adults aged 18–60 years should sleep for at least 7 hours per night to optimize health and performance. In particular, it has been shown that poor sleeping habits can increase the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and mental distress.

Changes in the levels of reproductive hormones, such as the cessation of oestrogen production during the menopause, increase the risk of sleep problems. To evaluate the extent of the impact the menopause has on sleep patterns, data collected in the 2015 US National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) for non-pregnant women aged 40–59 years were analyzed. The results presented are thus representative of the civilian, non-institutionalized non-pregnant female population aged 40–59 years living in households across the United States.

Women were classed as being post-menopausal if they had not had a menstrual cycle for more than 1 year or their ovaries had been surgically removed. Women were said to be peri-menopausal if they no longer menstruated and their last menstrual cycle was up to 1 year ago. Women were pre-menopausal if they still had a menstrual cycle. Using these criteria, 74% of t he women included in the analysis were pre-menopausal, 3.7% were peri-menopausal, and 22% were post-menopausal.

Related Stories

Sleeping for less than 7 hours per night was most common among peri-menopausal women (56.0%) compared with pre-menopausal (32.5%) and post-menopausal (40.5%) women. However, post-menopausal women were most likely to have poor-quality sleep. Post-menopausal were nearly twice as likely to have difficulty falling asleep compared with pre-menopausal women (27.1% versus 16.8%, respectively).

Over half of post-menopausal women reported waking up not feeling well rested on four or more occasions in the past week. More than a quarter had found it difficult to fall asleep and more than a third did not stay asleep on four or more occasions in the past week.

The authors concluded that although sleep patterns do change with ageing, sleep duration and quality are also influenced by changes in levels of reproductive hormones during the menopause. The critical role of sleep for lowering the risk of chronic diseases means that we should focus more attention on helping peri- and post-menopausal women get adequate sleep.

Source:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ASMR soundscape aids in longer, healthier sleep
Research finds link between poor sleep and reduced mental wellbeing
Scientists propose new theory that ADHD may be linked to lack of regular circadian sleep
Study finds differences among teens in sleep needs to maintain best daily mood
Active component rich in sugarcane may ameliorate stress, help having sound sleep
Low-dose hormone therapy may be effective in easing sleep issues for recently menopausal women
Study shows link between children’s sleep quality and mothers’ insomnia
Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy can improve sleep, according to 94% of users

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows metabolic, cardiovascular consequences of untreated sleep apnea