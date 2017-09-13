PCORI Board awards $18 million for two new studies on sickle cell disease

September 13, 2017

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Board of Governors today approved about $18 million to fund two studies comparing different ways to manage the transition of people with sickle cell disease from pediatric to adult care.

Although children with sickle cell disease generally receive the care they need to manage their condition, the transition to adult care can be hazardous. Many primary care clinicians who treat adults are unfamiliar with caring for this rare condition, and patients can find it challenging to access care across specialists. Losing a source of care, such as pediatric specialty care, decreases the likelihood that young adults with sickle cell disease will receive preventive care and screening visits, and it increases the chance they will seek emergency department care when painful symptoms flare.

"These newly funded studies will address important gaps in our understanding of how to improve care for older adolescents and young adults with sickle cell disease," said PCORI Executive Director Joe Selby, MD, MPH. "The good news is that young people with this serious disease are more likely than ever to live well into adulthood. The comparative clinical effectiveness research that PCORI funds can give these patients, their families and clinicians the information they need to make better-informed decisions about their care options."

The two awards the Board approved today are:

  • A $9.8 million study based at Carolinas Medical Center comparing two interventions that have proven effective in facilitating care transitions for people with other conditions. One intervention involves peer support in addition to an education program designed to help young people learn to manage their condition. The other entails the education program alone. The study will determine how effective each approach is in reducing emergency department visits and hospital admissions and in improving quality of life among young adults with sickle cell disease.
  • An $8.5 million project led by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia that will compare three approaches: community health workers engaging with patients, use of mobile apps to help individuals manage their condition, and enhanced usual care. The study will test which approach is most effective at improving patients' quality of life during their transition to adulthood and decreasing their dependence on the emergency department.

Related Stories

These two projects join five others previously awarded that focus on sickle cell disease. Together they are a part of PCORI's $80 million investment in research on rare diseases.

In addition to these awards, the Board today approved more than $80 million to support nine studies on other conditions and problems that impose high burdens on patients, caregivers and the healthcare system. These other studies include five testing strategies to treat multiple sclerosis.

With these latest awards, PCORI's Board has approved $1.9 billion in funding since 2012 for more than 600 patient-centered CER studies and related projects to enhance the methods and infrastructure that support rigorous, efficient CER. All awards are approved pending completion of a business and programmatic review by PCORI staff, as well as completion of a formal award contract.

Source:

https://www.pcori.org/news-release/pcori-board-approves-18-million-research-sickle-cell-disease

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Human cell-based methods could better identify asthma-causing chemicals, research suggests
Neuroscientists discover new signaling pathway that could be good drug target to fight chronic pain
Viral RNAs make use of cell's transportation system, study finds
Reprogrammed stem cell therapy shows promise in Parkinson's
Duke neuroscientists pinpoint one powerful cell that serves as ‘master controller’ of habits
Researchers identify protein that offers likely target for treating high-risk pediatric cancers
Study findings may have critical implications to boost efficacy of T cell-based therapies
Researchers investigate link between thyroid hormone and red blood cell production

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

The report set out the NHS’ intentions of routinizing whole genome sequencing. It is particularly focused towards rare diseases and cancers, although conditions such as obesity, bacterial and other infections are also included.

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press releases new book on Cell Polarity