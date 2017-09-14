EHR-based prompt in primary care increases HCV screening rates among baby boomers

September 14, 2017

In a recent study, screening rates for hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection among baby boomers increased fivefold in the year following implementation of an electronic health record (EHR)-based prompt for primary care physicians. The prompt also led to dramatic increases in follow-up specialized care for infected patients, according to the Hepatology study.

To reduce complications and spread of HCV infections, patients must first be diagnosed and then connected with specialized care for their disease. Although there have been significant advances in therapy for chronic HCV infection, barriers to HCV elimination include deficiencies in screening and subsequent follow-up medical care. Screening of baby boomers is especially important because they have an elevated prevalence of HCV infection. One-time universal HCV screening is recommended for these individuals; however, screening rates in this population remain very low.

Related Stories

To address this problem, Monica Konerman, MD, MSc, of the University of Michigan, and her colleagues developed an EHR-based prompt in primary care clinics to increase screening rates and help facilitate subsequent care for patients newly diagnosed with HCV infection. The prompt eliminated the burden of work previously placed on clinicians to first remember the need for HCV screening in this population and secondly to verify prior HCV testing or diagnosis of individual patients.

The researchers compared information on 22,488 screening-eligible patients in the six months before the prompt was implemented with 27,789 patients in the year after implementation. HCV screening rates increased from 7.6% to 72% following implementation of the EHR prompt. The subsequent streamlined care facilitated 100% of newly diagnosed patients to be referred to specialty care, and 67% of patients were subsequently prescribed HCV treatment. These rates are much higher than any previously reported to date.

"Our EHR prompt was successful in significantly increasing overall HCV screening rates and in helping to get newly diagnosed patients connected with care and curative treatment for HCV," said Dr. Konerman. "This type of EHR-based intervention represents a low cost, efficient, and effective means to improve HCV screening, diagnosis, and access to care, which ultimately can lead to mitigation of the associated morbidity and mortality of chronic hepatitis C."

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/health-sciences/electronic-health-record-alert-improves-hcv-screening-and-treatment-am

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Combination treatment provides positive results for people with advanced melanoma
Researchers discover major mechanism in development of liver cancer
Primary care practices use four risk stratification methods to identify patients
Reduced dose of chemotherapy has no effect on overall survival of liver cancer patients
Zika virus found to specifically kill glioblastoma brain cancer cells
UCLA awarded $8.4 million NIH grant to improve outcomes for liver transplant recipients
Research finds serious visual impairment among children with congenital Zika syndrome
Researchers estimate U.S. burden of sepsis and trends using clinical data

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers find signaling pathway in cells that plays key role in development of fatty liver disease