Michigan Medicine researchers receive $3.5m to combat fatigue in MS patients

September 14, 2017

A new clinical trial will explore three interventions in improving one of the most disabling symptoms for people with multiple sclerosis: fatigue.

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute has approved a $3,476,448 funding award over four years to Michigan Medicine's Tiffany Braley, M.D., M.S. and Anna Kratz, Ph.D.

"This clinical trial will use a patient-centered approach that takes into account the many facets of MS, in order to directly impact clinical practice and payer coverage of two of the most widely accepted treatments for MS fatigue," says Braley, assistant professor of neurology.

Three interventions

The researchers say a lack of evidence to help patients and other stakeholders choose from the available care options makes this topic important to explore.

Related Stories

Braley and Kratz's team will compare the effectiveness of:

  • Modafinil, a commonly used fatigue medication
  • Cognitive behavioral therapy, a commonly used behavioral treatment strategy
  • A combination of both treatments

All subjects will wear accelerometers to measure their physical activity, and they'll self-report their fatigue severity and fatigability throughout the day. The investigators say the cognitive behavioral therapy will be administered by phone to address treatment accessibility. Collaborators have a variety of specialties, including neurology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, psychology and psychiatry.

"The interdisciplinary nature of this study team is very exciting, particularly because it matches the common real-world scenario where patients seek out a variety of different practitioners for help in managing difficult symptoms like fatigue," says Kratz, assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation.

This contract is one of 11 just announced by the PCORI to improve care for a range of health conditions, and one of five studies funded to address various aspects of MS treatment.

"This project was selected for PCORI funding for its potential to fill an important gap in our understanding of MS treatment. It will provide useful information to help patients and their caregivers weigh the effectiveness of their care options," said PCORI Executive Director Joe Selby, M.D., MPH. "We look forward to following the study's progress and working with Michigan Medicine to share the results."

Both principal investigators are members of U-M's Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation, which will help the team disseminate study findings to clinicians and health policy stakeholders based on the results.

Source:

http://www.uofmhealth.org/news/archive/201709/michigan-medicine-researchers-awarded-nearly-35-million

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Resistance training may have protective effect on the brain in multiple sclerosis patients
Binge TV viewing increasingly prevalent - poses a threat to sleep
Most people with self-perceived memory problems experience severe stress
Inflammatory biomarkers may help diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome
Study: Tired family caregivers linked to greater ER visits, higher health care costs for disabled elders
Study identifies late effects that may interfere with work status of young adult cancer survivors
Researchers create smart, mechanized undergarment to offload stress on the low back
Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy can improve sleep, according to 94% of users

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sheffield scientists discover that simple arthritis drug could help treat blood cancer sufferers