UTMB scientists gain new insights into factors that lead to preterm birth

September 21, 2017

A group of scientists led by Ramkumar Menon at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston has gained new insights into what factors lead to preterm birth. This study is currently available in The American Journal of Pathology.

When a woman is pregnant, the amniotic membranes serve important developmental and protective functions for the growing fetus. As a woman nears the end of her pregnancy, the amniotic sac develops fractures and eventually ruptures, causing her water to break."

"Small fractures in the amniotic membranes called microfractures build up as pregnancy progresses, producing an inflammatory response that is tied to labor and delivery," said lead author Gracie Vargas, a UTMB professor in the department of neuroscience and cell biology. "When microfractures accumulate earlier in the pregnancy than expected, the woman's water can break early, increasing the risk of infection and preterm birth".

The researchers sought to understand what leads to early microfractures and focused on oxidative stress. In the process of breathing in oxygen, our bodies produce byproducts such as reactive oxygen, also called free radicals. Oxidative stress happens when a body's system is unable to remove the sometimes toxic byproducts in reactive oxygen that often results in an imbalance in the system.

"Oxidative stress is a source of damage that is the total stress placed on bodily tissues by normal functioning combined with outside stressors such as infection, poor nutrition, being overweight, smoking and taking illicit drugs," said lead author Lauren Richardson, a UTMB graduate student in the departments of neuroscience and cell biology as well as obstetrics and gynecology. "An effort to decrease oxidative stressors is one of the reasons for the popularity of antioxidant-containing foods, beverages, skin care products and vitamins."

Related Stories

"Oxidative stress induced more microfractures in the amniotic membranes of women whose water broke before the end of her pregnancy had more microfractures than women who gave birth at the end of her term," said senior author and principal investigator, Ramkumar Menon, UTMB assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology. "We are seeing this for the first time because earlier microscopic methods were not sensitive enough to detect these fractures."

The researchers acquired amniotic membranes donated by women about to give birth and exposed the tissues to cigarette smoke extract in the laboratory. Using a combination of specialized microscopic techniques, they studied the impact of the smoke extract on microfractures. They compared normal, full-term amniotic membranes donated by women in labor at the end of their term and from women not in labor but preparing for a cesarean section with the donated membranes of women who delivered prematurely and women whose water broke early.

Source:

https://www.utmb.edu/newsroom/article11669.aspx

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Equivital’s wearable technology can protect soldiers from heat stress injuries, fatalities
Study finds that yoga and meditation practices enhance resilience, wellbeing
Study shows metabolic, cardiovascular consequences of untreated sleep apnea
Children likely to experience post-traumatic stress post-hurricane Harvey
Physical stress in preemies plus separation from mothers may have lasting effects into adulthood
Specific drug regimen taken prior to surgery reduces risk of cancer recurrence, study finds
Genetics of circadian rhythms found to have effect on migraine
Research finds postpartum depressive symptoms in 45% of parents when newborns leave NICU

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

For many years, I was a psychologist at a very large US university mental health center and we constantly had more people seeking help than we could possibly accommodate. That is a ubiquitous problem across lots of sectors, including community mental health and private practice in any rural area.

Reducing mental health disparities through online therapy

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows how regular exercise, stress reduction could lead to better health in lupus patients