INTEGRA’s new video demonstrates benefits of VIAFLO 96/384 microplate pipettes

September 30, 2017

INTEGRA continues to place itself at the forefront of pipetting technology, developing and perfecting its VIAFLO 96/384 range of microplate pipettes for a variety of applications, including ELISA, PCR, and nucleic acid and protein extraction. With intuitive hand guided operation, these systems enable the simultaneous transfer of entire plates in a single step, increasing throughput and reproducibility.

The benchtop VIAFLO 96 and 384 channel pipettes benefit from a small footprint and easily exchangeable pipetting heads, allowing rapid selection of the optimal volume range for increased precision and accuracy. The motor-assisted manual operation is intuitive, easy to learn and ensures an effortless workflow for plate replication and reformatting. A three-position stage is also available to minimize the handling of plates, reservoirs and tip boxes, and a special plate holder offers the same high precision when working with 1,536 well plates. In addition, the latest instruments feature an automation mode, ideally suited to pipetting protocols involving many repetitive steps – serial dilutions for example – or working in environments where space is restricted, such as a laminar flow cabinet.

The many benefits of the VIAFLO 96/384 product range can be seen in a recently published video.

