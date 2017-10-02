SunVit-D3 outline the importance of Vitamin D consumption

To mark the clocks going back on the 29th October, new research by SunVit-D3, reveals that Brits are surprisingly unaware of the importance of Vitamin D and the effects it can have on us.

During the winter months, where darkness reigns supreme, decreased amounts of sunlight exposure can leave us with a vastly depleted level of vitamin D which can, in turn, leave us feeling tired and potentially lead to other health problems.

A lot of people don’t realise that vitamin D is essential for the regulation of our body, including normal muscle growth, immune system and general wellbeing. Without the correct levels of vitamin D a person could experience health problems such as fatigue, bone ache, insomnia and general mood problems.

Shockingly, research suggests this lack of Vitamin D during the winter is exactly the case for many Brits, but there are several ways, other than sunlight, that can help ensure a healthy well-being including diet and taking supplements.

Watch SunVit-D3's video, featuring Dr Roger Henderson, with top tips and professional advice to make sure you’re at the top of your game during winter, so you experience all the benefits that Vitamin D has to offer.