ATA’s informative symposia to focus on recent advances in thyroid research

The 87th Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association (ATA), taking place October 18‒22, 2017, in Victoria, British Columbia, will offer informative symposia presented by pioneering investigators and key opinion leaders.

New exciting formats this year include an interactive Grand Rounds symposium, moderated by Mary Samuels, MD, focusing on the diagnosis and management of thyroid dysfunction, plus a session featuring recent publications from VideoEndocrinology, one of the flagship journals of the ATA. Andrew Bauer, MD, will lead a special half-day pediatric endocrinology forum in which several experts will discuss the latest research in pediatric endocrinology and clinical disease management.

Opportunity for lively discussions in clinical symposia will focus on advances in the understanding of thyroid cancer. Bryan Haugen, MD, will chair a session entitled "New Directions in Thyroid Nodules and Thyroid Cancer," featuring discussions on the updated Bethesda classification system for reporting thyroid cytopathology, the 8th edition of the thyroid cancer staging system written by the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC), and the art of balancing necessary thyroid surgeries while reducing risks in a cost-conscious manner.

John Lazarus, MD, will moderate a symposium covering the engaging topic of thyroid disease and pregnancy. The experts in this session will review the controversies surrounding subclinical hypothyroidism during pregnancy, the potential relationships between pregnancy and thyroid cancer, and the newly published "ATA Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Thyroid Disease During Pregnancy and Postpartum."

Basic research symposia will feature:

Peter Kopp, MD, moderating a discussion of "Thyroid Hormone Transporters," featuring presentations on the role of thyroid hormone receptors in the brain and novel clinical translational approaches

Antonio Di Cristofano, PhD, chairing presentations in the session "Modulation of TSH Receptors in Thyroid Disease"

Electron Kebebew, MD, facilitating the symposium "MicroRNAs in Thyroid Cancer"

Young Kee Shong, MD, PhD, leading a stimulating session on "Novel Molecular Mechanisms in Thyroid Cancer," with an international presentation team on the topics of nuclear receptor signaling and novel genetic mechanisms in benign and malignant thyroid tumors

The annual meeting will focus on recent advances regarding mechanisms, screening, diagnosis, and management of thyroid disorders with attention to translating the latest research findings and clinical management guidelines into practice to enhance patient care.