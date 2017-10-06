Lifestyle factors have huge impact on regional variation in obesity rates, research finds

October 6, 2017

Lifestyle differences are to blame for regional variation in obesity rates in Scotland, research has found.

Genetic factors cannot completely explain why obesity is more common in some areas and not others, scientists say.

Public health initiatives that focus on postcodes in deprived areas could help to close this gap and tackle health inequalities between regions, researchers say.

Rates of obesity vary between different regions of countries. Until now, the relative impact of genetics and lifestyle on this variability was unclear.

Scientists led by the University of Edinburgh examined health information from 11,000 people from across Scotland, to determine whether genetic factors or lifestyle differences were the cause of regional differences in obesity rates.

Related Stories

They looked at health traits related to obesity, including weight and body mass index (BMI), from people living in different regions.

These figures were analyzed together with genetic information from DNA tests and records of lifestyle and socio-economic factors.

When the team compared data between geographical regions, they found that lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol, diet and other measures of deprivation, had the biggest impact on differences in obesity rates.

There are major health inequalities between regions in Scotland. People living in the most deprived areas can expect to live up to seven years less than those living in the most affluent regions.

Researchers say helping people to change their diet, activity levels and behavior could reduce differences in obesity rates, and so help narrow the health divide between regions.

The research published in the journal Nature Communications, was funded by the Medical Research Council. Participants for the study were drawn from Generation Scotland, a research resource with health data available from more than 20,000 volunteers.

Lead researcher Professor Chris Haley, of the MRC Human Genetics Unit at the University of Edinburgh, said: "Our findings reveal that the factors that have the greatest impact on regional obesity rates can be modified. This is good news because it means we can do something about the problem and potentially narrow the health gap between areas that are least and worst affected.

"Our research supports the conclusion that if we are to understand and then reduce the causes of health inequalities, we need to take into account both genetic and lifestyle differences between individuals."

Source:

http://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2017/obesity-gap-linked-to-lifestyle-study-finds

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Link between breast cancer and obesity may be more complex than previously thought
Study illustrates challenges in transitioning severely obese patients to nursing homes
Cancers linked to obesity account for 40% of all cancers in the US, report states
'Metabolically healthy obese' have increased risk of cardiovascular disease events, study shows
Night shift workers have higher risk of obesity, analysis reveals
Rutgers scientists shed light on fat-regulating enzyme’s role in human health
Injections of hunger hormone blocker can halt typical weight gain in mice
Study shows link between obesity and low sperm quality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prescription drug linked to marked slowing of stomach emptying and weight loss