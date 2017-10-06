Study findings provide new insight into inflammatory bowel disease

October 6, 2017

Findings from a study into Crohn's disease, led by William G. Kerr, Ph.D., of SUNY Upstate Medical University, and his collaborators at the Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, provide the first evidence that patients with debilitating inflammatory bowel disease lack sufficient quantities of a protein that comes from the SHIP1 gene.

There is currently no cure for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). This finding could help guide doctors to determine how to treat patients with Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel disease. A simple blood test that detects the level of SHIP1 protein can tell physicians whether to take a "wait and see" versus aggressive approach towards treatment.

The findings also give a biological marker for the disease that could possibly lead to an earlier intervention before the disease manifests.

An abstract of the study "Analysis of SHIP1 expression and activity in Crohn's disease" was published Aug. 2 in PLOS One, a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the Public Library of Science (PLOS).

Kerr discovered the link between SHIP1 deficiency and Crohn's disease in 2011. The next step for him and his colleagues is to investigate further why the expression of the SHIP gene is altered in Crohn's disease.

"We followed a larger cohort of individuals with Crohn's disease in our second study and again found that SHIP1 expression is absent or drastically reduced in a subset of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis patients," said Kerr, an Empire Scholar, the Murphy Family Professor of Childrens' Oncology Research, and professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, pediatrics and microbiology and immunology at Upstate. "We are continuing our efforts to determine the molecular and genetic basis for this defect,"

Related Stories

He says that once researchers gain a better understanding of this problem with SHIP 1 expression in IBD patients, they will then attempt to model potential treatments for these patients by the use of small molecules that can 'turn up' SHIP1 activity in these patients to levels that are beneficial and could prevent gastrointestinal inflammation.

Kerr's group, in collaboration with Dr. John Chisholm, has recently discovered such a molecule, called a SHIP1 agonist.

Kerr's foray into Crohn's disease was catalyzed in 2011 by his finding that mutation of SHIP1 in mice triggered Crohn's-like disease in the small intestine of the mutant mice. He and his team then developed specialized assays to see if these findings translated to humans as well. In addition, they also used exome sequencing and RNAseq-;sequencing directly targeted to the SHIP1 gene-;to examine the structure of the SHIP1 gene at both the DNA and the RNA level.

Crohn's and ulcerative colitis are debilitating diseases that belong to a group of conditions known as inflammatory bowel diseases. Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms include abdominal pain, fever, exhaustion, nausea and chronic diarrhea. Current treatments for Crohn's disease, such as steroids, help to stop the inflammatory process, relieve symptoms and avoid surgery.

Source:

http://www.upstate.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study: Gene linked to schizophrenia risk controls early neurodevelopment
Blood test for HPV could help identify cancer patients suitable for lower treatment doses
High-speed method generates mini-protein binders with potential to become new class of drugs
Researchers discover new class of fusion genes that affect development of cancer
Blood test may predict treatment outcomes for patients with localized NSCLC
Gene targets for triple negative breast cancers resistant to chemotherapy found
UTHealth study focuses on how gene-environment interactions impact cocaine use disorder
Researchers use multi-modal integrated approach to develop potential anti-Chagas therapies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
“Chemical surgery” on embryos to free them of a gene causing thalassemia