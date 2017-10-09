UCLA scientists discover potential combination treatment for brain cancer in adults

October 9, 2017

FINDINGS

UCLA scientists have discovered a potential combination treatment for glioblastoma, the deadliest form of brain cancer in adults. The three-year study led by Dr. David Nathanson, a member of UCLA's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, found that the drug combination tested in mice disrupts and exploits glucose intake, essentially cutting off the tumor's nutrients and energy supply. This treatment then stimulates cell death pathways-;which control the cancer cells' fate-;and prevents the glioblastoma from getting bigger.

The combination treatment works by manipulating sugar metabolism with the FDA-approved drug erlotinib against one of the most common genetic alterations in glioblastoma, a cell surface protein known as EGFR. The researchers found that erlotinib treatment reduces sugar uptake in the majority of glioblastomas studied, thereby creating a metabolically vulnerable state for these brain tumors. The researchers then exploited this metabolic deficiency with an experimental drug called idasanutlin, which activates a protein called p53 to promote glioblastoma cell death and stimulate tumor regression in mice. Nathanson and his team also demonstrated that positron emission tomography, or PET, imaging can predict which tumors would respond best to this combination treatment.

BACKGROUND

These findings build on previous research by Nathanson, who was a co-author of the initial study in 2013. That research showed that EGFR genetic alterations promote sugar uptake in glioblastomas. The researchers also found they could not directly attack sugar metabolism in the brain, due to potential side effects, since normal tissue requires sugar to survive.

Related Stories

Glioblastoma is one of the most lethal human cancers, with a median survival rate in adults of just 15 months after diagnosis.

METHOD

Researchers conducted the study using 19 human glioblastoma cells from different people. Some of the cells were implanted in the mice to analyze the effectiveness of the drug combination treatment. The researchers used PET imaging to predict which tumors would benefit from the drug combination.

The researchers also used an assay, or an assessment tool, developed by collaborators at Harvard University to measure how close a brain tumor cell is to the death threshold while targeting sugar metabolism.

IMPACT

The next stage of research will be to test the combination treatment on people with glioblastomas in clinical trials. Eventually, the researchers might design a new strategy involving the combination treatment that would attack and kill the glioblastoma altogether.

Source:

http://newsroom.ucla.edu/releases/combination-treatment-targeting-glucose-in-advanced-brain-cancer-shows-promising-results-in-pre-clinical-study

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study on cell stress response may hold promise for treating inflammation-related disorders
Tattoo ink from 15 years ago mimics lymph node cancer: Case study
Scientists awarded $1.3 million grant to study relationship between traumatic brain injury and dementia
Study provides new insights into how sleep contributes to brain plasticity
Scientists discover how ZATT protein fixes DNA damage caused by cancer treatment
Tulane researchers explore Shox2 protein’s potential link to epilepsy, autism and schizophrenia
UCLA researchers develop new method to rapidly measure cell's stiffness and size
New topical treatment to combat skin cancer yields promising results in preliminary study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

We are working in the field of biomedical engineering and our specific focus is on the development of biohybrid medical systems or biohybrid implants. That means we combine a technical structure with a biological function to make medical systems and implants performing better.

Transitioning to automated liquid handling

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New gene therapy to treat cancer in children, young adults offers hopes and challenges