Review explains nuances of non-invasive prenatal screening for pregnant women

November 3, 2017

As the use of non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) grows, there has been concern within the medical community that a poor understanding of this technique among clinicians and patients could negatively impact pregnancies. A review published today in AACC's The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine gives an expert overview of NIPS's many nuances, to arm healthcare providers with the information they need to ensure patients benefit from this revolutionary but complex technology.

Using a simple blood sample, NIPS detects common genetic disorders like Down syndrome in utero without the risk of miscarriage that accompanies standard, invasive prenatal tests such as amniocentesis. When NIPS was first introduced, it was recommended for pregnancies at high risk for these chromosomal abnormalities. Then, as more studies demonstrated NIPS's efficacy in even low-risk women, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued updated guidelines in 2016 recommending that healthcare providers offer NIPS to all expectant mothers. Despite the success of NIPS, however, this technology still has limitations that could lead to serious consequences- such as patients terminating healthy pregnancies- if clinicians do not know about these shortcomings or fail to educate patients about them.

In this review, a team of clinical laboratory experts led by Christina M. Lockwood, PhD, of the University of Washington in Seattle discuss the challenges of NIPS that clinicians must address in order to successfully expand the use of this method to all pregnancies. One of the most significant issues is that NIPS is only a screening test. This means that, while a negative result can rule out the need for further testing, a positive result should not be acted on until confirmed with invasive testing. Lockwood's group recommends that all patients undergoing NIPS receive pre-test and post-test counseling to ensure they understand this, as well as to help with overall interpretation of complicated NIPS results. Another issue is that some labs now offer NIPS for less common genetic disorders in addition to major chromosomal abnormalities. Lockwood cautions healthcare providers against using NIPS for these additional conditions, due to the current lack of evidence supporting the efficacy of NIPS for rare disorders.

Related Stories

Furthermore, the review stresses that there are numerous biological scenarios in which NIPS has a higher rate of failure, such as when the pregnancy involves more than one fetus or when the mother is obese. Healthcare providers should be sure to take these variables into account when choosing the most effective prenatal test for a patient.

"While these new tests offer exciting new opportunities that can empower families with increased knowledge about their reproductive risk, caution is warranted," said Lockwood. "Particularly in the setting of prenatal screening, testing must be introduced in an evidence-based and ethically responsible manner with follow-up monitoring after its implementation. A continued discussion at the national level by professional societies that includes input from healthcare providers and patients is critical for successful implementation of [NIPS] screening."

Source:

https://www.aacc.org/

Posted in: Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

CRISPR - a genetic editor - used to edit DNA and RNA in two parallel studies
Study discovers new genetic risk loci linked to children's food allergies
New genetic variants contribute to the risk of breast cancer in women, study reveals
High systolic blood pressure increases risk of mitral regurgitation, study reveals
Researchers find rare genetic variants that may help explain longevity in some CF patients
Dartmouth study uncovers three novel genetic biomarkers for lung cancer
Study explores role of genes in depression vulnerability
IBN researchers create DNA technology with two new genetic alphabets

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Digital Pathology for Everyone

There are two problems that pathologists face today. The first is, that a pathologist’s diagnosis using tissue sections is becoming more complex. There are many more biomarkers, and clinicians now ask for a more precise diagnosis. Secondly, the number of pathologists worldwide is declining every day, as the profession is often overlooked in favor of other specializations.

Digital Pathology for Everyone
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovery of genetic markers could guide individualized treatments for advanced prostate cancer