Aging tests disagree with one another

November 16, 2017

Whether it's an on-line quiz, a $300 chromosome test or an $800 blood panel, a lot of people seem to be interested in whether they're aging faster or slower than their chronological age would suggest.

Unfortunately, they're just going to have to wait and see.

A head-to-head comparison of 11 different measures of aging, including blood and chromosome tests like those being sold commercially, has found that they don't agree with one another on how fast a given person is growing older.

This comparison is based on a life-long study of nearly 1,000 people in Dunedin, New Zealand who have been studied extensively from birth to age 38.

Researchers working with this study cohort had earlier reported that a panel of 18 biological measures might be used to predict the pace of aging, based on how these markers had changed from age 26 to 38 in a given individual.

But when they expanded their analysis to look at whether these measures and others all pointed in the same direction at age 38, the picture was much less clear. The findings appear Nov. 15 in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

"People age at different rates and geriatric medicine needs a way to measure that," said lead author Daniel Belsky, an assistant professor of population health sciences at Duke University who studies aging. But when measuring all sorts of different aspects of a person's physiology, from genes to blood markers to balance and grip strength, "you see a lot of disagreement."

"Based on these results, I'd say it's premature to market aging tests to the public," Belsky said.

For comparisons, the researchers drew on physical measures of aging collected from the Dunedin study group, including balance, grip, motor coordination, physical limitations, cognitive function and decline, self-reported health and facial aging as judged by others.

Measuring the length of telomeres, protective caps of DNA at the end of chromosomes that unravel as we age, turned up no evidence of the ability to predict physical or cognitive changes, except possibly facial aging, Belsky said. The discovery that telomere caps protect the cell from aging was recognized by the 2009 Nobel Prize in Medicine and is now available as a $300 aging test.

"Telomeres are a fundamental mechanism of aging and cancer prevention, that's true," said Stephen Kritchevsky, director of the Sticht Center for Healthy Aging at Wake Forest University, who was not involved in this research. "But saying it's useful to measure in a 50-year-old to see whether they're aging is a different matter."

Related Stories

Belsky's research team also examined hundreds of locations in the genome to see changes in the patterns of DNA 'methylation,' molecular controls that govern whether a gene is active or not. These "epigenetic" patterns have been studied by other researchers as clocks thought to measure the aging rate. The Dunedin researchers measured the clocks when people were 26 and again when they were 38 and found the expected 12 years of progress.

The good news is that the three different epigenetic clocks they tested seem to keep time pretty well, Belsky said. "But the clocks were less clearly related to changes in people's physiology or problems with physical or cognitive performance," he said. "That raises questions about whether they could be used to survey patients or populations to predict health span."

The team also applied algorithms developed by other teams to analyze a large collection of physiological measures, including blood markers and tests of heart and lung function, and found a somewhat stronger signal.

When they statistically examined all of their tests against each other to see whether biological aging measures could predict physical changes or mental changes, they found that the physiological measures performed somewhat better than telomeres or epigenetic clocks. But none of the measures performed well enough to argue for including them in an annual physical exam.

Aging happens at different rates in different tissues of the body, Wake Forest's Kritchevsky said. "So if the only tissue you get is the blood, you're probably missing a lot." There are another seven or eight aspects of physiology that are being pursued that might turn up a more reliable measure of aging, he added.

Kritchevsky said all gerontologists would like to have a test to help them anticipate a given patient's aging trajectory, but he's not disappointed in the Dunedin findings. "Even the answer No is important, and it was a very important question to ask. I'm glad to know."

Belsky said the search will continue. As scientists investigate therapies to slow aging, "we'd like to know in less than 30 years whether the treatment works." Ideally, such a measure would be related to chronological age and would be inexpensive and non-invasive so it could be given to people before and after testing an anti-aging therapy to see whether it's working.

Source:

https://www.duke.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

IBN researchers create DNA technology with two new genetic alphabets
Mysterious DNA modification appears more in the brain under stress
CRISPR - a genetic editor - used to edit DNA and RNA in two parallel studies
Pollutant from forest and crop fires induces genetic damage in human lung cells
Stents implanted in the coronary blood vessels may not provide extra benefit
New guidelines redefine what classes as high blood pressure
Early-warning blood biomarkers identified for lung damage
New analysis method allows to efficiently search for gene transfers onto Y chromosome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Trial indicates blood-plasma infusions for Alzheimer’s patients are safe and may be effective