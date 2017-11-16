Review looks into conventional versus new treatment modalities in orthodontic pain management

Patients experience pain and discomfort during active orthodontic treatment with fixed appliances. It can vary from person to person and is influenced by certain factors such as age, gender, previous pain experiences, stress or anxiety, and type of appliance.

The objective of this literature review was to discuss conventional versus recently introduced treatment modalities used in pain management for orthodontic patients.

According to the reviewed articles, both pharmacological and non-pharmacological methods were introduced in orthodontic pain management. However, orthodontists must use their best professional judgment to assess each case individually and select an appropriate treatment modality based on pain threshold level of an individual.

Research Key Points