Review looks into conventional versus new treatment modalities in orthodontic pain management

November 16, 2017

Patients experience pain and discomfort during active orthodontic treatment with fixed appliances. It can vary from person to person and is influenced by certain factors such as age, gender, previous pain experiences, stress or anxiety, and type of appliance.

The objective of this literature review was to discuss conventional versus recently introduced treatment modalities used in pain management for orthodontic patients.

According to the reviewed articles, both pharmacological and non-pharmacological methods were introduced in orthodontic pain management. However, orthodontists must use their best professional judgment to assess each case individually and select an appropriate treatment modality based on pain threshold level of an individual.

Related Stories

Research Key Points

  • Effective orthodontist-patient communication and targeted nutritional guidance may help in preventing pain and discomfort experienced by the patients to some extent.
  • However, based on the available literature, analgesics remained the effective and routine methodology of pain management.
  • Some clinicians supported that NSAIDs such as Ibuprofen had no impact on tooth movements as they were administered in lower doses and for a shorter duration. Hence, Ibuprofen was considered a safe and effective drug compared to other NSAIDs. On the contrary, other authors declared a delay in orthodontic tooth movements as a result of NSAID intake.
  • Another investigation supported that paracetamol (acetaminophen) was considered the safest NSAID that had no influence on the range of tooth movements as well as root resorption. However, much of what has been published on this subject is still controversial.
  • Moreover, while prescribing analgesics, orthodontists must be aware of the pharmacological action as well as the pros and cons related to each drug.
  • Nevertheless, pain management is a complex phenomenon. Therefore, further investigations combining different methods of orthodontic pain control with appropriate study designs and large sample sizes are required to improve the quality of evidence.
Source:

https://benthamscience.com/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Stents implanted in the coronary blood vessels may not provide extra benefit
Desk job? Get up and move every half an hour !
Point-of-care ultrasound helps surgeons perform thyroid surgery without general anesthesia
CDC recommends new vaccine for shingles
FDA issues warning against use of herbal medicine Kratom
Revolutionary skin treatment offers hope to acid attack victims, burns patients
Mumps outbreak in U.S. necessitates third booster dose of vaccine for at-risk individuals
ORBITA trial on heart stents for stable angina indicates placebo effect potential

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Vaccines in the Aging Population

The World Health Organisation marked World Pneumonia Day on November 12th to promote interventions to protect against, prevent and treat pneumonia. The condition is a worldwide killer affecting people of all ages, however the ‘aging population’ is at an increased risk.

Vaccines in the Aging Population

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Epidural analgesics have no effect on the duration of the second stage of labor, study reveals