Researchers discover rare genetic variant that offers protection against Alzheimer's disease

November 30, 2017

Research published Wednesday in Genome Medicine details a novel and promising approach in the effort to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Brigham Young University professors Perry Ridge and John Kauwe led the discovery of a rare genetic variant that provides a protective effect for high-risk individuals -- elderly people who carry known genetic risk factors for Alzheimer's-- who never acquired the disease.

In other words, there's a specific reason why people who should get Alzheimer's remain healthy. Study authors believe this genetic function could be targeted with drugs to help reduce the risk of people getting the disease.

"Instead of identifying genetic variants that are causing disease, we wanted to identify genetic variants that are protecting people from developing disease," said Ridge, assistant professor of biology at BYU. "And we were able to identify a promising genetic variant."

Related Stories

That former approach to Alzheimer's disease has been generally effective in producing a list of genes that might impact risk for the disease, but it leaves researchers without sufficient data on what to do next. In this new approach, Ridge and Kauwe develop the biological mechanism by which a genetic variant actually impacts Alzheimer's disease.

Using data from the Utah Population Database -- a 20-million-record database of the LDS Church's genealogical records combined with historical medical records from Utah -- Ridge and Kauwe first identified families that had a large number of resilient individuals: those who carried the main genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's (E4 Allele) but remained healthy into advanced age.

Using whole genome sequencing and a linkage analysis methodology, they then looked for the DNA that those resilient individuals shared with each other that they didn't share with loved ones who died of Alzheimer's. They discovered the resilient subjects shared a variant in the RAB10 gene while those who got the disease did not share the genetic variant.

Once the researchers identified the potentially protective gene variant, they over expressed it in cells and under expressed it in cells to see the impact on Alzheimer's disease related proteins. They learned that when this gene is reduced in your body, it has the potential to reduce your risk for Alzheimer's.

"There are currently no meaningful interventions for Alzheimer disease; No prevention, no modifying therapies, no cure," Kauwe said. "The discoveries we're reporting in this manuscript provide a new target with a new mechanism that we believe has great potential to impact Alzheimer's disease in the future."

Source:

https://news.byu.edu/news/byu-researchers-identify-gene-variation-protects-against-alzheimers-disease

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New research shows how a gene can fuel obesity in mice
OSA may put elderly people at increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease
Researchers uncover mechanism that contributes to patterns of degeneration in AD
Scientists produce images of brain tissue affected by Alzheimer's disease using ‘Raman’ technology
Gene technology can be potential game-changer for agriculture
Research shows how HLF gene affects blood cell development
Gene editing within a living person for the first time
New biomarker could lead to early detection of Alzheimer's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

My name is James Gimzewski and I am a distinguished professor at UCLA. I'm in the Chemistry and Biochemistry department, but I am also heavily involved in the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. We were probably the first to pioneer the idea of what is now known as mechanobiology – the study of the mechanical properties of cancer cells as a potential diagnostic tool.

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
KAIST researchers identify principles of gene network for colon tumorigenesis