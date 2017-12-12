Study reveals novel molecular targets to improve chemotherapy’s efficiency against leukemia

December 12, 2017

Researchers from Instituto de Medicina Molecular (iMM) João Lobo Antunes have found a mechanism through which certain types of leukemia resist chemotherapy, thus revealing novel molecular targets that may be used to improve the efficiency of this type of treatment.

In patients with acute myeloid leukemia, cancer cells resist the effects of chemotherapy, many times resulting in disease recurrence and ultimately death.

The team, led by Sérgio Dias, had previously shown that leukemic cells activate certain molecular signals, namely a cell signaling pathway controlled by the Endothelial Vascular Growth Factor (VEGF), which allow cancer cells to survive despite chemotherapy.

Related Stories

The work, now published in the journal Cancer Research, revealed that a metabolic alteration at the mitochondrial level derived from VEGF's action is involved in chemotherapy resistance. By creating an experimental model of leukemia in mice whose cancer cells were resistant to chemotherapy the team was able to characterize these cells' metabolic profile and observed certain modifications at the level of the mitochondria. Using drugs that specifically blocked VEGF's activation, it was possible to revert these mitochondrial modifications and render these cells vulnerable to chemotherapy.

"Our study contributes to an improved understanding of how cellular metabolism plays an important role in the acquisition of resistance to certain therapeutic agents," said Sérgio Dias.

These newly discovered molecular targets will allow the development of therapeutic strategies that may be explored as possible routes to eliminate leukemic cells' resistance to chemotherapy.

Source:

https://imm.medicina.ulisboa.pt/index.php?cID=2905

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Tibetan yoga practice may reduce sleep disturbances in breast cancer patients undergoing treatment
Experts indicate new way via which tumor cells can respond to chemotherapy
‘Chemo brain’ may start as tumors form and develop, suggests study
Researchers develop novel method to improve delivery of chemotherapy nanodrugs
Study indicates decline in use of chemotherapy for early stage breast cancer patients
Researchers look for ways to prevent chemotherapy-induced cognitive impairment
Gene targets for triple negative breast cancers resistant to chemotherapy found
Combination of chemotherapy and targeted drug improves response in younger CLL patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds potential preventive for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy