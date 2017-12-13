New treatments may soon transform lives of people with hearing loss

December 13, 2017

Charity Action on Hearing Loss has released its latest update on the progress that it is making to accelerate the development of technology and treatments for people living with deafness, tinnitus and hearing loss.

One in six people in the UK have a hearing loss which can have a devastating impact on their ability to communicate, which can make everyday life a real challenge, whether that’s at work, at school or when socializing and spending time with friends and family.

The latest Hearing Progress report highlights the significant progress made by the charity over the last year such as finding ways to study human inner ear cells outside the body, which will help speed up the discovery of new treatments to protect and regenerate cells vital to hearing.

Related Stories

Substantial advancements have been made towards understanding how loud noise leads to permanent changes in brain activity that are linked to tinnitus and how we might be able to prevent these changes. The charity has also supported research that aims to prevent deafness caused by treatment using chemotherapeutic drugs for young cancer patients through a revolutionary new technique using magnetic fields to effectively and non-invasively deliver therapy into the cochlea of an ear.

Action on Hearing Loss Director of Research Dr Ralph Holme said:

We believe cures for hearing loss and tinnitus are within touching distance, with research that we have funded already having an impact by transforming people’s lives through the development of enhanced cochlear implants, better hearing aids and improved diagnosis.

If we are to avoid a looming hearing health crisis both here in the UK and abroad, we must act now to work towards a future in which effective medical devices, treatments and cures for hearing loss and tinnitus are available to everyone who wants and needs them. To reach that goal, we need research, which we need to fund now.

We would like to thank the generous backing of our charity supporters while we continue to work collaboratively with the pharmaceutical and technology sector to increase their involvement – but a chronic lack of funding is slowing progress. Urgent action is needed by public, private and charity funders to address the chronic under funding of this important, but far too long neglected area of research.

Action on Hearing Loss is the largest donor funded hearing loss charity in the world with the charity last year investing £1.7million in funding for more than 100 research projects around the globe to find treatments and technology to support those with deafness, hearing loss and tinnitus to live the life they choose.

Source:

https://www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk/

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections
New report highlights need to screen children with reading difficulties for hearing problems
Brain-training could help elderly people increase their understanding of words in noisy situations
Study shows promise and potential risk in reversing hearing loss using inner ear stem cells
Research advance may lead to preservation of hearing in people with Usher syndrome type III
Scientists take important step toward gene therapy for deaf patients
Penn study sheds light on genetic cause of early hearing loss
Researchers use gene therapy to restore hearing and balance in mouse model of Usher syndrome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds no evidence of auditory nerve injury after recreational noise exposure