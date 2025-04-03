New method traces development of nervous system and inner ear cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Karolinska InstitutetApr 3 2025

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have developed a method that shows how the nervous system and sensory organs are formed in an embryo. By labeling stem cells with a genetic 'barcode', they have been able to follow the cells' developmental journey and discover how the inner ear is formed in mice. The discovery, published in Science, could provide important insights for future treatment of hearing loss.

Our study shows how different cell types arise from stem cells in the embryo and how they are organised to create important structures in the brain. You could say that we have created a family tree for the cells of the nervous system and the inner ear."

Emma Andersson, docent at the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden

Replacing damaged cells

The researchers used a technique where they injected a virus into mouse stem cells at an early stage of development. The virus contained a genetic 'barcode' that was integrated into the DNA of the stem cells and then inherited as the cells divided. By following this code, the researchers could track how the cells developed into different types of neurons and cells in the inner ear.

The results showed that cells in the inner ear, which are crucial for hearing, develop from two main types of stem cells. This knowledge could lead to new treatments for hearing loss.

"Tracing the origin and development of cells gives us a unique opportunity to understand the basic mechanisms behind hearing loss," says Emma Andersson. "It can help us find new ways to repair or replace damaged cells in the inner ear."

Exploring the nervous system

The team now plans to use the method to study other parts of the nervous system, but also how the rest of the body develops. They hope their work will lead to new insights and treatments for various genetic and developmental diseases.

Related Stories

"We are only at the beginning of understanding the complex processes behind nervous system development," says Emma Andersson. "Our method opens up many exciting opportunities to explore how the nervous system and the rest of the body are formed during embryonic development. In addition, the technique can reduce the number of mice used in research."

She led the study with Jingyan He, a postdoctoral fellow, and Sandra de Haan, a former PhD student in Emma Andersson's research group. The research was funded by Karolinska Institutet, the European Union, the Erling-Persson Foundation, the Swedish Research Council, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the Hearing Research Fund, Horizon Europe and Wallenberg Bioinformatics Support. Co-author Jonas Frisén is a consultant for 10x Genomics. 

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

de Haan, S., et al. (2025) Ectoderm barcoding reveals neural and cochlear compartmentalization. Sciencedoi.org/10.1126/science.adq9248.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New insights into how glutamate opens brain cell signaling channels
Senolytics offer hope for more precise Alzheimer's treatments
Unveiling leptin signaling in the DMH for metabolic effects
Study finds association between heart dysfunction and smaller brain volumes
Study develops fused neural organoids with leptomeninges
Dopamine neurons play a central role in sustaining hedonic eating
Study helps characterize how sleep deficiency may relate to Alzheimer's pathogenesis
Auburn researchers discover fundamental principle of how brain cells stay connected

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Novel PET imaging method quantifies brain inflammation enzyme