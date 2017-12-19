Study finds combination therapy as effective strategy to treat ovarian cancers

December 19, 2017

Researchers at The Wistar Institute have found that combining PARP inhibitors, recently approved for the treatment of BRCA-mutant ovarian cancer, with another small molecule inhibitor was effective to treat ovarian cancers without BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. This study was published online in Cell Reports.

Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynecological malignancy and therapeutic options remain limited. Mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which function in the repair of DNA damage and in maintaining the stability of the genetic material, are common and have a causative role in the development of this type of cancer. Cells with a defect in these genes have non-functional BRCA proteins and cannot properly repair DNA damage. As a result, they are more likely to develop further genetic alterations that can lead to cancer.

"By blocking another member of the DNA repair pathway, PARP inhibitors are an effective strategy to kill BRCA-mutant cancer cells and have recently been approved for the treatment of ovarian cancer, but how to expand their utilities into BRCA-proficient cancers remained to be explored," said Rugang Zhang, Ph.D., deputy director of The Wistar Institute Cancer Center, professor and co-program leader of the Gene Expression and Regulation Program. "We identified an effective strategy to sensitize BRCA-proficient ovarian cancers to PARP inhibitors and extend their clinical efficacy to a larger group of patients."

Previous research has shown that, in the absence of BRCA mutations, simultaneous inhibition of other DNA repair proteins, such as WEE and TOPBP1, can sensitize cancer cells to PARP inhibitors. Zhang and colleagues found that blocking the activity of the BRD4 transcriptional regulator with a small molecule inhibitor resulted in reduced expression of DNA repair proteins, including WEE and TOPBP1. Importantly, this resulted in enhanced sensitivity of BRCA-proficient ovarian cancer cells to a PARP inhibitor, as the combination of both inhibitors was able to induce cell death.

Related Stories

Mechanistically, inhibition of BRD4, which belongs to the BET family of proteins, allowed cells with DNA damage caused by the PARP inhibitor to proceed into cell division without repairing the damage, thus resulting in cell death by a phenomenon called mitotic catastrophe.

The team tested the combination of PARP and BET inhibitors in vivo in a mouse model of ovarian cancer with normal BRCA1 and BRCA2. While neither of the two inhibitors alone had an effect on tumor growth, the combination of the two resulted in significant reduction of tumor burden without any overt toxicity.

"The combined use of these inhibitors can be potentially applied to a broad spectrum of malignancies regardless of the BRCA genes mutational status," said Sergey Karakashev, Ph.D., co-first author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher in the Zhang Lab. "Therefore, we anticipate that our work will have far-reaching applications in the development of novel combinatory cancer therapeutics."

Source:

https://www.wistar.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research uncovers mechanism implicated in defective function of tumor-associated dendritic cells
20% of young colon cancer patients have inherited genetic abnormality, research finds
Cancer immunotherapy’s effectiveness may depend on patient’s genetic makeup
Researchers adopt new approach to treating advanced prostate cancer
Researchers reveal previously unknown mechanism that inhibits cells' ability to develop into tumors
Risk of cervical cancer may dramatically increase in older women, study states
Researchers discover new way to attack drug-resistant prostate cancer cells
Cancer survivors have shorter lifespan finds new study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in BioAFM

AFM is quite a versatile technique and we see a great potential of this technology for life science applications. It is still fairly new in Bio community, however very well accepted not only as imaging tools but as a versatile instrument for nanomechanical measurements.

Advances in BioAFM

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

When a coronary artery is obstructed by atheroma, blood flow is depressed or even arrested. This causes hypoxia of cardiac cells associated with the deprivation of nutrients. In clinic, the first objective is to restore blood flow. However, this is associated with a burst in oxidation of cellular proteins and lipids. This oxidation enhances cell death and participates to the so-called reperfusion injury.

Spatial deconvolution of marker expression in whole heart subjected to ischemia-reperfusion

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise

We know that exercise is beneficial in helping someone to maintain their lung function, stay strong and active and maintain a good quality of life. We also know that exercise can complement ‘airway clearance techniques’ – breathing exercises prescribed by physiotherapists to help clear the lungs of mucus.

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study suggests new treatment option for most lethal form of breast cancer