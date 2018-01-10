Oxford University Press partners with ABA to release Journal of Burn Care & Research

Oxford University Press (OUP) is pleased to announce its partnership with the American Burn Association (ABA) to exclusively publish the Journal of Burn Care & Research, the only U.S. journal devoted exclusively to the treatment and research of patients with burns.

"This new partnership will lead us to better representation of the burn community," said David N. Herndon MD, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Burn Care & Research.

Journal of Burn Care & Research provides the latest information on advances in burn prevention, education, delivery of acute care, and research to all members of the burn care team.

Alison Denby, publishing director at Oxford University Press said, "We are thrilled to partner with the American Burn Association in 2018 to publish the Journal of Burn Care & Research. The journal is the best resource for information on burn treatment and innovative research and has a wide, multidisciplinary readership. Our wealth of experience and resources will allow the ABA to focus on their mission of improving the lives of everyone impacted by burn injury."

The ABA and its members dedicate their efforts and resources to promoting and supporting burn-related research, education, care, rehabilitation, and prevention. The ABA has more than 2,000 members in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Members include physicians, nurses, occupational and physical therapists, researchers, social workers, fire fighters, and hospitals with burn centers.

Oxford University Press publishes over 400 academic and research journals covering a broad range of subject areas, two thirds of which are published in collaboration with learned societies and other international organizations. Oxford University Press has been publishing journals for more than a century and, as the world's largest university press, has more than 500 years of publishing expertise.