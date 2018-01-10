Oxford University Press partners with ABA to release Journal of Burn Care & Research

January 10, 2018

Oxford University Press (OUP) is pleased to announce its partnership with the American Burn Association (ABA) to exclusively publish the Journal of Burn Care & Research, the only U.S. journal devoted exclusively to the treatment and research of patients with burns.

"This new partnership will lead us to better representation of the burn community," said David N. Herndon MD, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Burn Care & Research.

Journal of Burn Care & Research provides the latest information on advances in burn prevention, education, delivery of acute care, and research to all members of the burn care team.

Related Stories

Alison Denby, publishing director at Oxford University Press said, "We are thrilled to partner with the American Burn Association in 2018 to publish the Journal of Burn Care & Research. The journal is the best resource for information on burn treatment and innovative research and has a wide, multidisciplinary readership. Our wealth of experience and resources will allow the ABA to focus on their mission of improving the lives of everyone impacted by burn injury."

The ABA and its members dedicate their efforts and resources to promoting and supporting burn-related research, education, care, rehabilitation, and prevention. The ABA has more than 2,000 members in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Members include physicians, nurses, occupational and physical therapists, researchers, social workers, fire fighters, and hospitals with burn centers.

Oxford University Press publishes over 400 academic and research journals covering a broad range of subject areas, two thirds of which are published in collaboration with learned societies and other international organizations. Oxford University Press has been publishing journals for more than a century and, as the world's largest university press, has more than 500 years of publishing expertise.

Source:

http://global.oup.com/academic/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Student nurses celebrate achievements at University of Bolton
New 3-D imaging system offers insight into potential obesity and diabetes treatments
Rare gene mutation gives rise to low sensitivity to pain
Studying the nanomechanical properties of aging and cancerous cells using AFM
Life expectancy in OECD, Japan, Spain, Switzerland highest, Latvia and Mexico bottom
Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner
RCSI-led study aims to train next generation of brain cancer researchers
Philips announces launch of global movement to raise awareness for COPD

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Fat-busting ingredients in cinnamon